Mankato Salvation Army to open homeless shelter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is opening its shelter tomorrow morning at 8:00AM. The shelter has expanded its resources to accommodate families this year, which is a big step forward from years previous when only men were able to stay at the facility. Additionally, the Salvation Army has partnered with Connections, a shelter that provides overnight care. With the partnership, those in need can receive 24-hour shelter during the winter months.
“We’re collaborating with Connections Shelter. They’re gonna shelter at night, and we’re gonna shelter during the day. There will be no gap in service anymore, and that is the most exciting news in Mankato in a very long time,” said Leslie Johnson, Business Administrator.
The Salvation Army has also made renovations to the shelter to lessen the threat of COVID-19 for its staff and guests.
“With COVID, we had to really look at what was-- what was necessary to change in order to keep people as safe as possible, and something as simple as removing all of the soft materials such as carpet or chairs that are cloth was the number one thing that we did,” Johnson added.
Those interested in supporting the Salvation Army’s efforts to house the homeless may mail or drop off monetary donations that the South Riverfront Drive location. Material donations cannot be accepted at this time.
