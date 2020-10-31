Maple River students get creative with trick-or-treating

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (KEYC) - Students and teachers from the Maple River school system were in Minnesota Lake, Amboy, Mapleton and Good Thunder to spread some holiday spirit in a fun way.
They launched candy into the air at children to catch as a way to stay COVID-19 safe and yet still give them a sense of normalcy.
A Maple River physics teacher kick started the candy launch as a way to give her students a hands-on learning experience.
“So the catapult actually launch in two dimensional kinematics and that is the thing that we are going to be learning coming up. I like to teach physics on a project based learning platform and we will sometimes build projects first and then learn the physics behind the projects afterwards. What we will be doing starting next week is we will be learning about two dimensional kinematics," Maple River High School chemistry and physics teacher, Gwen Isaacson said.
The candy launch was such a success that they are looking to continue the tradition in the ongoing years.
