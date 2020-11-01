COVID-19 positive man incarcerated at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater dies at facility

BAYPORT, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday, a 61-year-old man incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater in Bayport, Minnesota died at the facility, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
The man, whose identify is being withheld until next of kin are notified, tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 20.
According to the news release, on Saturday, the man was transported to an area hospital where he was evaluated and discharged.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
This is the third COVID-related death of an incarcerated person in Minnesota state correctional facilities since the pandemic began.
The DOC news release says currently, 1,278 men are incarcerated in the Stillwater facility. More than 750 of those have tested positive for COVID-19, with the majority experiencing no symptoms. In addition, over 150 Stillwater staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first case was not reported at the facility until late September.
