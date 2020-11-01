Putting old jack-o'-lanterns to good use

Creating pumpkin desserts, feeding wildlife, roasting seeds, you name it--- with a little research, there are endless uses for the gourds. Composting the gourds at local sites is also a great option. In addition to city recycling centers, local organizations such as Mankato Zero waste also serve to keep nutrient rich waste out of the trash and landfills via composting. Dow added, “You’re doing a very simple act of composting your food scraps and your pumpkins can do a big, big act towards helping to protect the environment. It’s so easy to just take it down to the site.” Composting enriches soil, reduces the need for chemical fertilizer and reduces methane emissions from landfills.