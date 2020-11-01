Putting old jack-o'-lanterns to good use

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Halloween already behind us, many folks are looking forward to changing their décor for the upcoming holidays. But what should we do with all of our Halloween pumpkins?
The U.S. Department of Energy finds that about 1.3 billion pounds of pumpkins in the United States are thrown away to end up in landfills each year. Pumpkins, however, even shriveled and sunken jack-o-lanterns, can still be useful.
“It’s important to recycle your pumpkins because you’re protecting the environment” said Jane Dow, Co-Chair of Mankato Zero Waste.
Creating pumpkin desserts, feeding wildlife, roasting seeds, you name it--- with a little research, there are endless uses for the gourds. Composting the gourds at local sites is also a great option. In addition to city recycling centers, local organizations such as Mankato Zero waste also serve to keep nutrient rich waste out of the trash and landfills via composting. Dow added, “You’re doing a very simple act of composting your food scraps and your pumpkins can do a big, big act towards helping to protect the environment. It’s so easy to just take it down to the site.” Composting enriches soil, reduces the need for chemical fertilizer and reduces methane emissions from landfills.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.