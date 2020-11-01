River Valley Running gives advice for winter running

“You want to dress in non-cotton tech layers, that are breathable and relatively lightweight. That sounds counter counterintuitive because why would you want lightweight in cold weather, but you actually do. You want to dress in, at the most three layers for the top, you have a base layer, thermal layer that’s your middle layer that is what regulates the temperature and keeps you warm and then you have your outer layer. So, those are the three layers you want to have in your arsenal."