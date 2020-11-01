River Valley Running gives advice for winter running

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “First of all, running in the winter can be very invigorating, it can be refreshing so to speak, getting out in the cool crisp air and enjoying the weather," owner of River Valley Running, Kurt Keiser said.
Running in warm weather, let alone cold weather can be a difficult task for some people.
Owner of River Valley Running and avid runner, Kurt Keiser debunks some theories about dressing while exercising outside.
One important tip to remember: dress in layers.
“You want to dress in non-cotton tech layers, that are breathable and relatively lightweight. That sounds counter counterintuitive because why would you want lightweight in cold weather, but you actually do. You want to dress in, at the most three layers for the top, you have a base layer, thermal layer that’s your middle layer that is what regulates the temperature and keeps you warm and then you have your outer layer. So, those are the three layers you want to have in your arsenal."
The maximum layers on the bottom should be kept to two because your legs warm up faster than your upper half, keeps the blood flowing and manage the moisture to keep the skin dry since that is the key to staying warm while running in the elements.
Keiser wants everyone to know that there isn’t a one size fits all mentality with dressing appropriately and running outside.
“Every person is different so what is good for somebody at 30 degrees, me for example I’m pretty warm so I am not going to wear as much. The next person might not even want to go outside running when let’s say it’s 20 or 25 degrees, but if you dress appropriately then you can be perfectly comfortable.”
With the cold weather comes snow and ice which can be dangerous to run on, there are traction devices that can put on your shoes to help ease the danger of running on the frozen water.
“They are actually fairly lightweight, they’re streamline, they fit snuggly on any type of foot ware. Boots, shoes, whatever have you, or whatever you are wearing even if it is more of a substantial shoe and it doesn’t affect your mechanics your gate. Its not going to cause you to run differently," Keiser said.
Here in Minnesota, we brave the winter months head on, even if that means dressing a little warmer than normal.
