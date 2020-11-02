Bus garage fire sends two people to hospital

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two employees were transported by ambulance for smoke inhalation after a bus fire broke out while they were performing maintenance on the vehicle.
The incident took place Monday at 10:15 a.m. inside a garage at Palmer Service Bus Company in North Mankato.
Emergency crews arrived to find the school bus fully engulfed in flames. The building sprinkler system did activate and firefighters were able to extinguish the remaining flames. The concrete building did receive some damage.
The case remains under investigation by the North Mankato Fire Department and MN State Fire Marshal’s Office.
