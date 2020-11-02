The Docket: what to know before Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, millions of Americans will cast their vote in the election.
The election comes amid the pandemic and after a recent court ruling that changes when Minnesotans should turn in their ballots.
Here’s everything you need to know before Election Day.
Election officials are reminding voters that all ballots are due by Election Day.
Court documents say that in order for an absentee ballot to count, election officials must receive absentee ballots delivered by hand by 3:00 p.m. and those delivered by mail by 8:00 p.m.
If you recently mailed your ballot, check your status online or over the phone.
If it hasn’t been received, you can still vote in person, and your mail vote will be canceled out.
Polling places will be taking several safety precautions to help keep people safe during COVID-19.
You can expect some of the same measures taken during the Primary Election earlier this year.
Sanitization stations for voters and disposable pens are just a few of the safety precautions in place.
Voters are required to wear a mask in the polling place.
Drive-up voting is also an option.
Monday is the last day to vote early in person.
If you plan to vote this way, there are a few options in Blue Earth County.
You can vote at the Historic Courthouse.
You can also vote at the MRCI site off of Map and Stadium Drive.
If you are unsure of where to vote, visit mnvotes.org.
Here, you can also track your ballot and view a sample ballot before you head to the polls.
