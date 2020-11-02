DVS services limited as state prepares for system upgrade

DVS online services will be unavailable beginning today at 7 p.m. Many services will also be closed or limited at DVS exam stations, deputy registrar, and driver’s license offices statewide Nov. 11 through Nov. 14. The new system, called MNDRIVE, will be launched on November 16. Among other features, it will allow Minnesotans to upload and submit documents required for vehicle service transactions online, eliminating the need to visit an office. You can visit the DVS website to find out more about service limitations leading up to the launch.