Grateful Giving Calendar encourages community to give back

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Greater Mankato Area United Way is encouraging the community to give back to local organizations fighting hunger and homelessness with their Grateful Giving Calendar activity.
Each day in November families and businesses are encouraged to put small donations in a jar. At the end of the month, participants are to donate their collection to a local organization of their choice.
“Each day the calendar for Grateful Giving identifies something that you will put money into the jar for. For example, 10 cents for each light switch you have in your house or a dollar if you own a cell phone,” explained Greater Mankato Area United Way Director of Community Impact Elizabeth Harstad.
To access the calendar and for a list of suggested area organizations to donate to, visit the link to Greater Mankato Area United Ways’s website here.
