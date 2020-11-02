Investigation into early morning shooting in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating after a shooting early Monday morning.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call just before 12:20 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault with a firearm. When authorities responded, they found a woman in her early 20s with multiple gunshots wounds.
She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Sibley County authorities say they do not believe the shooting to be random and believe there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office at 507-237-4330 or Winthrop Police at 507-647-5500.
No arrests have been made and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.
