Kiwanis Holiday Lights using free time to prepare for 10 year anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Though the Kiwanis Holiday Lights won’t be putting on their annual display this year, the organization is already on board with preparing updates and new displays for next year.
2021 will mark the 10-year anniversary for the lights, and President Scott Wojcik is expecting the display to be bigger and better than ever.
“Year 10, I guarantee, you’re going to look forward to it. We’ve already made some pretty big plans, some very large displays that are going to be coming in. That’s about all I want to say, because I want to make sure it’s a teaser for everybody. I can guarantee you it’s going to be a lot bigger,” said Wojcik.
The organization has used its free time to also renovate their volunteer offices with new waterproof flooring and countertops. Wojcik says that, with the addition of the new displays, the park is on track to increase its total number of lights to over 2 million bulbs next year.
