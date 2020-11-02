Mankato Area School District encourages voting; open seats on school board

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area School District is encouraging voters to head to the polls, with four open seats for the school board, and 18 candidates to choose from.
“While there’s been so much attention with the president and senate and so many of the races we want to make sure people who haven’t voted, we know there have been a lot of voters so far, but it’s important to remember that there’s a big school board race also on the ballot and we’re looking forward to seeing who will join our team starting in January," says Superintendent Paul Peterson.
Each board member serves a four-year term and must have been a resident of this school district for 30 days before the election.
