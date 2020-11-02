No Shave November kicks off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year once again when beards and mustaches are shaved away to kick off a month-long journey of growth, all for a good cause.
GrowMANkato and the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund are collaborating to provide a series of educational and entertainment events focused on men’s health throughout November.
Beginning at 5:00 p.m., the Brewery will launch the Hazy Hero IPA, honoring the late Jonathan Zierdt with live music to follow.
Tickets to Monday night’s event must be purchased ahead of time.
For details on this and other GrowMANkato No Shave November events, visit facebook.com/growMANkato.
To learn more about the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, visit mankatoareafoundation.com/jonathan-zierdt-cancer-fund.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.