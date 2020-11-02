Santa to visit River Hills Mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic isn’t stopping Santa Clause from making his annual appearance at The River Hills Mall in Mankato.
However, that visit will look a little different than in previous years. The River Hills Mall says reservations will be required, as well as face coverings for guests and Santa. Each visit will also be contactless based on current state regulations. Photos will take place in the food court by JCPenney from November 27 through Christmas Eve.
To reserve your spot,
