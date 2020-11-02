MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A big surge in absentee ballots cast in Minnesota with hours to go before Election Day.
The latest data from the Secretary of State’s office shows 1.7 million ballots have been accepted statewide. A 600,000 increase from mid-week last week. Blue Earth County has more than 19,000 absentee ballots accepted, a jump of about 6 thousand from earlier last week. Nearly 23 thousand ballot applications have been submitted in Blue Earth County.
