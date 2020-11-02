2020 Voter Guide: Blue Earth County District 4 Commissioner

After participating in the Aug. 11 Primary Election, Kevin Paap and Paul FitzSimmons will square off on Election Day to become the next Blue Earth County Commissioner in District 4.

Meet the Candidate: Kevin Paap

Kevin Paap is a Blue Earth County Commissioner candidate in District 4 in the 2020 general election. (Source: Kevin Paap)

Hometown: Rural Garden City

Previous role(s) as an elected official: I have served 15 years as the Minnesota Farm Bureau State President

Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Fourth generation owner/operator of our 124-year-old Blue Earth County family farm

When did you first get interested in politics?

I learned at an early age the importance of community involvement and public service from my grandfather who was a longtime Vernon Center Mayor and my father that served over 30 years on our township board.

What made you decide to run in this election?

As a lifelong Blue Earth County resident that understands the importance of governance, I want to dedicate my time and talents to ensure Blue Earth County has a strong future for future generations to come.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

I will bring my proven philosophy of “working together works” to the office of county commissioner and will help communicate and connect economic, environmental, and quality of health solutions to ensure Blue Earth County remains a strong, viable, and sustainable community.

If elected, what will you bring to the table for constituents in your district?

I am rooted in experience in rural and community issues and have nearly 40 years of leadership experience at the local, state, and national levels. I am a passionate advocate and will use my strong relationships with local, state, and federal elected and appointed officials in working together on opportunities and challenges.

Do you think administrative action to combat the COVID-19 virus should come from state leaders or should they leave it to County Health Services to decide?

COVID-19 is changing the way we live, learn, work and do business. It is affecting our finances, employment, and emotions. We need to work together on all levels to protect ourselves and others to defeat this virus and minimize its impact on public health and the economy.

If elected, what immediate plans do you have to bolster the county’s economy and/or resources?

I will focus on advocating for programs and policies that support agriculture and a strong rural economy, provide needed investment in transportation and rural broadband infrastructure projects, protect and enhance our environment, and support efforts to ensure there is a growing qualified workforce in Blue Earth County with access to affordable housing and child care.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable in your county?

I will work to better understand the current challenges in both urban and rural housing issues as it pertains to population growth, supply and demand, regulations, assistance and ownership.

What are some ways that you can help attract more business opportunities in your county?

In order for any community to survive, there must be employment opportunities and the local government must be able to generate income to provide needed services. We must have adequate transportation infrastructure and reliable high-speed broadband. We must have available and affordable access to health care, housing, child care and education.

What plans do you have to combat homelessness and poverty in your county?

I will work to better understand those who are unable to acquire or maintain safe and secure housing, food and clothing. I would also learn more about the community, church and government organizations that we can work together with to assist with safe, affordable places for both individuals and families to live.

What role can you play in providing more early child care facilities/resources/providers in your community?

As a father and a grandfather, I see firsthand the importance of available and affordable child care. We must have safe and reliable providers and facilities to keep our children safe, healthy, social and active.

Can you briefly summarize the platform you are running on and any key issues you look to address if elected?

I believe all interactions and communications should be mutually respectful. With that foundation, I will strengthen relationships and build trust by increased communication, transparency and accountability. Key issues will be adding value to agriculture and rural communities, maintaining a sound and sustainable budget, COVID-19 response and financial impacts, the Rapidan Dam, and ensuring sustainable economic and environmental practices.

Final remarks: Why should voters choose you instead of your opponent?

I believe a county commissioner has two main responsibilities, to direct and to protect. We direct the county by overseeing the operation and administration, managing the budget and finances and through long-range planning. As a county commissioner, I would help protect the county’s financial health by having sound and sustainable fiscal policies. I am committed to protecting the economic, environmental and quality of life benefits to ensure healthy, vibrant and safe communities.

Meet the Candidate: Paul FitzSimmons

Paul FitzSimmons is a candidate to become commissioner of Blue Earth County's fourth district (Source: Facebook/Paul FitzSimmons)

Hometown: Lyra Township

Previous role(s) as an elected official: Paul has served on the Blue Earth County Pork Producers, Minnesota Pork Producers Executive Board, National Pork Producers Nominating Committee and Minnesota Board of Animal Health

Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Pork producer

Paul FitzSimmons did not respond to KEYC’s request for comment.

More Information:

More information about the candidates is available on their website and social media pages, which you can navigate to by clicking the links in the table below.

KEYC News Now will be tracking election results as they come in on Election Day, both on-air and online.