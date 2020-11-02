2020 Voter Guide: House District 19A

SA: After retirement from a 40-year nursing career, I was praying that I would find a purposeful opportunity for this next stage of my life. There were several opportunities for volunteering, but those did not move me to action. I wanted something that I was really passionate about. One evening, around our kitchen table with a group of eight friends, the topic turned to politics. I expressed a growing concern with the direction that our country was taking, frustration over the divisiveness in our legislature, dismay over the disrespect and lack of civil discourse that was becoming ingrained in our society, and the degradation of the value of human life through the passage of later-term abortion laws. In the course of the conversation that evening, someone said, “Susie, you should run for office.” It was at that moment that I knew I had found the purpose that I had been seeking.