2020 Voter Guide: House District 23B

Rep. Jeremy Munson is seeking a second consecutive term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, but faces opposition from DFL candidate Leroy McClelland.
Hometown: Lake Crystal
Previous role(s) as an elected official: Minnesota State Representative
Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Business owner
JM: Like many people drawn into politics, I became politically active in response to the Government injecting its policies into my family’s life. Obamacare’s detrimental impact on our private health care caused me to study health care policy and search for solutions. I found both political parties were doing nothing to address the underlying cost of care. After working behind the scenes as a political activist for eight years, my State Representative resigned from office in November of 2017. I stepped up to serve the district and took on the lobbyists and special interests on both sides of the aisle to reform health care policy.
JM: I just completed my first full term in the legislature. I championed several price transparency and health care reform policies to lower costs and disclose kickbacks within the pharmaceutical supply chain. I am running for another term because I have several more important bills to address the high cost of health care that I would like to pass into law. I also want to continue building support to reform how our legislature operates to help provide more transparency and accountability to voters and less influence by lobbyists in MN politics. Finally, Minnesota needs to get its financial house in order; my experience analyzing budgets and finding efficiencies will be an attribute to help reduce costs rather than raise taxes. Minnesota has a $2.34 billion deficit in the current fiscal budget and a whopping $4.7 billion next biennium because the State’s revenue was reduced when Minnesota families lost $100 billion in income. The state is required to balance its budget by June 30. This situation creates a difficult situation, but it also creates an opportunity to critically look at the state’s spending and the effectiveness, redundancies and fraud of many programs. The exponential growth in state spending that has happened in recent years cannot continue. Now is the time for the legislature to justify every dollar it spends, so we have the funds to support necessary and effective programs. We need to allow all businesses to open so that families can support themselves and our small communities do not permanently lose their main streets and jobs.
JM: I support our Constitution’s requirements and restrictions on government, respect personal responsibility, oppose overreaching regulations and wasteful spending, and value transparency and accountability in government.
JM: It is time we change course and focus our resources on the most vulnerable while reducing the costs to people’s lives, livelihoods, and futures, and recognizing their rights and respecting personal responsibility. One person should not be single-handedly writing laws and spending taxpayer money in response to COVID. It is time the legislature takes back its power to write laws. We cannot allow the cure to be worse than the disease, which happens when those making policy decisions work from within a bubble with a singular focus. The World Health Organization denounced lockdowns citing data that shows they cause more harm than good. We must recognize that COVID is not the only consideration when making policies. Mental health, cancer and heart disease rates, physical abuse, alcohol and drug abuse, education gaps, supply chains, livelihoods, businesses, futures, quality of life and the economy have all been greatly impacted.
Our Constitution requires three coequal branches of government to create checks and balances. It designated the legislature to write law and be the voice of the people. Our Governor’s actions to unilaterally write and execute law, usurping the legislature and the voice of the people, is the wrong approach. The legislature is quite capable of making any necessary policy or spending decisions needed to deal with COVID.
Our children should all be allowed to return to in-person school. We should allow for more local control and personal decisions. We should allow those families and teachers who feel they need to continue learning and teaching online to do so, but everyone else should be able to return to in-class learning. Online learning is not working for many families, our children are learning less, and the education gaps are widening. We are also told the mental health of adolescence is on the decline.
All businesses should be allowed to open fully. Not all companies, communities, and families are in the same situation. The government should not be canceling private contracts, taking people’s property, and ignoring civil liberties. Instead, the government’s role should be to research, inform, and advise. We need to start respecting personal responsibility and innovation. Many businesses have already permanently closed their doors, and if we do not allow all businesses to open soon fully, there will be many more who permanently close.
We should be focusing our resources on those who are most vulnerable while also appreciating that life is about living and the quality of one’s life matters. People need to be able to make choices that are best for their families. For many people, their life’s quality is measured by the love they share with family and friends. Keeping elderly care patients isolated in their rooms for months on end without a choice is unconscionable and inhumane. Isolation and loneliness have led to an increase in depression and dementia. We also know family and friends play an essential role in providing care and reporting problems. We need to put measures in place to prevent this from happening for such an extended period of time. We must start weighing the benefits against the emotional and physical costs of each rule.
Medical decisions should be made by doctors and patients, not the Governor. The state should not be banning the use of medications or telling hospitals which patients are essential or visits elective. Not all hospitals, clinics, communities and patients have the same needs or situations.
JM: The bulk of my career has been working in large organizations performing deep financial analysis and implementing changes to help them run more efficiently and effectively. Our State faces a $7 billion loss in revenue due to Minnesota families losing over $100 billion in their incomes. If we want the government to function without massive tax increases, taking more from people who have less, we need someone representing our district who understands how to lead on rooting out waste, fraud, and inefficiencies. I will continue to empower people through transparency by providing regular legislative updates, explaining the process, livestreaming floor sessions and committee hearings and sharing upcoming legislation and my concerns in order to obtain feedback. I will focus on policy changes that lower the cost of health care and empower patients.
JM: Often during campaign season, we hear candidates talking about how, unlike everyone else, they will be the one who works across the line to get things done. I find these types of campaign promises to be too simplistic of an understanding of the problem. I worked across the aisle to obtain hearings and find co-authors on a number of the bills I wrote. In fact, I was the only Republican chosen from the House to sit on the bipartisan joint House and Senate committee for the PBM bill. Most legislators work across the aisle.
Working across the aisle is not where the problem starts. The problem is due to the majority party’s use of large multi-subject omnibus bills, the inclusion of poison pills, and attempts at logrolling the other party for campaign purposes.
While “stalemate” is used here to indicate something bad, it is important to understand that our Constitution requires scrutinizing legislation before being passed into law. This means passing through all the committee stops where it should be amended and voted on. However, committees rarely vote on bills anymore and this is where the problem starts. Bills are heard and set aside to be piled into an Omnibus bill under one person’s discretion. “Logrolling” the minority by taking good, bipartisan legislation and wrapping it with hundreds of partisan or lobbyist’s bills in the form of multi-subject, omnibus bills, has caused most of the stalemates.
I abhor these unconstitutional bills and support our constitutional requirement for single-subject bills, each voted on their own merits. This allows good, bipartisan legislation to pass for the good of the people and will prevent the lobbyists and special interest groups from attaching their unpalatable garbage in the process which has created such stalemates. Minnesota is the only state in the country that has a divided legislature where two different parties control each chamber of the legislature. Omnibus bills equate to stalemates.
JM: All students should have access to in-person learning. We need to remove the statewide restrictions on schools and allow local school boards to make decisions on how to accommodate learning during seasonal outbreaks.
JM: Since the State has a $7 billion loss in tax revenue and unemployment has increased the need for state resources, the economics surrounding taxpayer-funded child care will come under higher scrutiny in the next legislative session. I support legislation reducing the regulatory barriers for in-home child care providers and to allow more churches to convert their commercial kitchens with classrooms into child care centers. Our Government has overregulated this industry and can reduce regulations. Simultaneously, the finance committees should continue to re-prioritize programs, root out every last dollar of child care fraud, and determine how to offset the billions in lost income tax revenues tied to Minnesota families' reduced income.
JM: Transparency. Honesty. Accountability.
My political platform starts with increasing transparency and honesty in government. I believe our State government should work for the people, not the other way around. Minnesotans deserve to know how their legislator votes on bills, but with multi-subject omnibus bills consisting of hundreds of bills rolled into one vote, there is no transparency or accountability. I support single subject bills and roll call votes on every bill. I also wrote legislation to prevent sitting legislators from working for lobbying firms - an issue I took on to end corruption within the leadership of my own party. I also authored a term limit bill last year, because I believe term limits would help reduce the influence of money in politics.
I have worked diligently to increase transparency and accountability of government, from livestreaming committee meetings, floor debates, and even closed-door caucuses, to explaining the legislative process and involving constituents to amplify the people’s voice. I frequently post bills along with my concerns and polls to start discussions and obtain feedback.
Less Government.
Our State budget has grown faster than our economy and Minnesota is one of the highest taxed and regulated states, therefore businesses and jobs are leaving to neighboring States. I want to reverse this trend. I believe in personal responsibility and do not think the government needs to have its hands in every aspect of our lives.
Reducing health care Costs and Increasing Price Transparency
The cost of health care has been the top priority for voters for the past four elections, yet St Paul’s main solution is to subsidize taxpayer’s policies with taxpayer money, while insurance and pharmaceutical industries increase their profits. The real solution is to provide full price transparency, and allow people to shop for care in an out of network. Patient centered care, based on price and quality has proved to increase quality and drive down costs, deductibles, and premiums.
JM: I support less government. It is easy to campaign on promising to increase funding on everything, to grow government, to buy you things and make all your decisions for you. I believe you know best how to spend your own money. Every dollar the government spends, it must take from someone else. I have a proven record of fighting for freedom, for liberty and standing up to corruption, lobbyists and the special interest groups in St Paul.
I have already had several of my health care reforms passed into law. I championed legislation to require doctors to disclose prices for their top 10 procedures, legislation to allow pharmacies to disclose drug prices and charge the lower cash price, and legislation aimed at disclosing kickbacks within the pharmaceutical supply chain. Next session, I will fight to pass my Patient Right to Shop Act. This bill helps lower health care costs by allowing patients to shop for care in and out of the network based on price and quality and then earn 50% of the savings, while the other 50% is used to lower the cost of health insurance for everyone. Similar legislation has already worked to lower health care costs in other states.
I work for you, not for the leadership of a party or lobbyists. I believe in local control. I am endorsed by, but am not taking money from:
● Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
● Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL)
● National Rifle Association
● MN Gun Owners Caucus
● MN Chamber of Commerce Leadership PAC
● Minnesota Taxpayers League
● National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB)
● Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association PAC
Hometown: South Bend Township
Previous role(s) as an elected official: South Bend Township Board Supervisor, Union representative for 12 years for IBEW
Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Lead plant equipment operator at Xcel Energy
The McLelland campaign did not respond to KEYC’s request for comment.
