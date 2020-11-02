2020 Voter Guide: House District 23B

JM: I just completed my first full term in the legislature. I championed several price transparency and health care reform policies to lower costs and disclose kickbacks within the pharmaceutical supply chain. I am running for another term because I have several more important bills to address the high cost of health care that I would like to pass into law. I also want to continue building support to reform how our legislature operates to help provide more transparency and accountability to voters and less influence by lobbyists in MN politics. Finally, Minnesota needs to get its financial house in order; my experience analyzing budgets and finding efficiencies will be an attribute to help reduce costs rather than raise taxes. Minnesota has a $2.34 billion deficit in the current fiscal budget and a whopping $4.7 billion next biennium because the State’s revenue was reduced when Minnesota families lost $100 billion in income. The state is required to balance its budget by June 30. This situation creates a difficult situation, but it also creates an opportunity to critically look at the state’s spending and the effectiveness, redundancies and fraud of many programs. The exponential growth in state spending that has happened in recent years cannot continue. Now is the time for the legislature to justify every dollar it spends, so we have the funds to support necessary and effective programs. We need to allow all businesses to open so that families can support themselves and our small communities do not permanently lose their main streets and jobs.