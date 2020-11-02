2020 Voter Guide: House District 24A

Rep. John Petersburg is seeking a fifth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, but is facing opposition from DFL candidate Tom Shea, who served two terms in the Minnesota House in 1980 and 1982.

Meet the Candidate: Rep. John Petersburg

John Petersburg (Republican Party) represents District 24A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. (Source: Minnesota House of Representatives)

Hometown: Waseca

Previous role(s) as an elected official: Four terms in the MN House of Representatives; nine years on the Claremont/Triton School Board; and four years as a member of the Minnesota School Board’s Association

Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Retired, church administrator

When did you first get interested in politics?

JP: During the early years when my children began to go to school, I realized the importance for each of us to participate in our civic duty to serve our communities.

What made you decide to run in this election?

JP: I am running for reelection to continue my service to my community

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

JP: We need to learn how to celebrate the blessings that we have, be compassionate of those around us that are in need and create peaceful dialogue when faced with challenging problems.

COVID-19 has impacted our lives significantly. How do you think we should approach the virus going forward?

JP: Actually, COVID-19 hasn’t had as much impact in our lives as the Government intervention into our private lives has because of it. We need to remember that all viruses, past and present, have had some risk that includes death. We each need to be accountable for our health precautions and safety. We must make sure the health care system can deal with the virus.

If elected, what will you bring to the table for constituents in your district?

JP: Experience, integrity, and rapport with all legislators, including across the aisle. My ability to get things done and willingness to listen to all sides

If elected, what will you do to ensure that stalemates in the Legislature are reduced to a minimum/absolute zero in order to achieve the most for residents?

JP: How do we define stalemate? If the legislature passes a bill and the governor vetoes it, is it a stalemate or exercising authority? If the legislature does not pass a bill, is it a stalemate or just not ready for passage? My experience has taught me that often we don’t spend enough time working out the issues of major bills and that is when things grind to a halt. We need to all work toward listening to each other and coming up with workable solutions.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). What can we do for students in the present to mitigate any potential negative effects in the future that may come as a result of fully remote learning situations and scenarios?

JP: I am more worried about the current and past negative impacts. The experts I talk to, principals and teachers, have no doubt as to the effects of distance learning. Those effects are growing learning gaps in grade-level expectations and achievement. Kids are falling farther behind in curriculum proficiencies. With the current class sizes and the complexity and cumbersome nature of distance learning, teachers just cannot spend the quality time that face to face learning affords. Teachers are making the best of the situation, but we need to find better ways to safely teach face to face, not try to improve a poor substitute in distance learning.

What role can you play in providing more early child care facilities/resources/providers in your community?

JP: We need to continue to find ways to better use the existing child care facilities and provide tools that promote additional child care opportunities

Can you briefly summarize the platform you are running on and any key issues you look to address if elected?

JP: My platform is simple, to best represent my district in providing the 3 primary responsibilities required by the Constitution; that is K-12 funding, Infrastructure needs, and public safety. The major challenge for next year will be balancing a $6 billion budget deficit.

Final remarks: Why should voters choose you instead of your opponent?

JP: I have eight years of current experience, rapport with all legislators, the ability to listen to my constituents, integrity to follow my beliefs and have developed the trust of the district.

Meet the Candidate: Tom Shea

Tom Shea is the Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party candidate for Minnesota House District 24A in the 2020 general election. (Source: Tom Shea)

Hometown: Owatonna

Previous role(s) as an elected official: Two terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives

Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Retired, Steele County Administrator

What made you decide to run in this election?

TS: On top of my deep concern of the toxic political climate we’re in, when I filed for the office it was apparent that there would be no other candidates for District 24A, other than the incumbent Rep. John Petersburg. While he and I share similar positions on some issues the next Legislature will confront, we have profound differences on others. In particular, his strict adherence to party leadership, failing to speak truth to power to those leaders who fail in the core values of decency, decorum, respect for all and accountability.

A foundational principle of our democracy is the ability of the people to choose their elected representatives. Voters deserve to be represented in the next legislature by choice, rather than by default. My candidacy has provided voters that choice.

COVID-19 has impacted our lives significantly. How do you think we should approach the virus going forward?

TS: Any decisions I will make in this regard as a state representative will be guided by science and the recommendations of doctors and public health officials.

If elected, what will you bring to the table for constituents in your district?

TS: I will bring an attitude of respect and cooperation for all members of the Legislature and Administration. I will reach out to any member who is willing to work together on a particular issue, regardless of party affiliation or their position on that issue. I will listen, I will seek areas of common ground, I will explore opportunities for consensus and resolution. I will maintain close contact with our district’s local governments. I will conduct regular meet and greet sessions for the general population to hear their perspective, concerns, or requests for my intervention as their State Representative. I will communicate on a regular basis through online newsletters and publications. I will always be available by email, telephone, or text for constituents

Can you briefly summarize the platform you are running on and any key issues you look to address if elected?

TS: My top priority if elected is to help restore confidence and respect for public office and doing the work of developing good public policy.

Today, public opinion of elective office is at an all-time low. This condition is corrosive and extremely detrimental to a healthy democracy. When legislative deliberation is dominated by hyperpartisan name-calling and voting in lockstep with party leaders whose motivation may be to score political points or retaining power, it’s understandable that public confidence erodes.

Those who choose to serve should embrace their obligation of being held to high standards and the responsibility to be a positive element of a respectful community.

Living up to the principles and responsibilities of self-government, that is the American experiment, is not an easy task. That is where true leadership comes in, and I’m ready to lead.

Final remarks: Why should voters choose you instead of your opponent?

TS: Who is the best candidate will be the citizens' judgment. I hope they will be guided by the principles of character, competency and policy, in that order. Character: Does the candidate have strong core values, are they honest and of good moral standing? Competency: do they possess the human talent to listen, discern, problem solve and the ability to forge a consensus to enact public policy? And finally, policy: does the candidate reflect or share your positions on the issues of the day?

I believe one of the reasons we are in the toxic political environment we find ourselves in today is that we have these three considerations backward. I have heard it over and over again, “I don’t approve of (fill in the blank) personal behavior or conduct, but I agree with their policy.” But if they aren’t of good character and prone to lie, how can you be sure that your values are truly being advocated by the candidate, or are they just telling you what you want to hear to get your support? And if they don’t have the ability to listen, won’t engage with people who don’t share the same position and demean those who disagree with them, how will they possibly be able to forge a consensus to enact sustainable policy? Character and competency are prerequisites for genuine public service.

My guiding principle will be to speak truth to power and follow my core values, rather than just following the party line. The voters of District 24A have a choice and will decide if I take my mission to champion respectful, accountable leadership to the next legislature

