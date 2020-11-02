2020 Voter Guide: Mankato School Board

Eighteen candidates are vying for four open seats on the Mankato Area Public School Board.

Editor’s Note: Only the candidates who responded to KEYC’s request for comment are included in this report.

Meet the Candidate: Christie Skilbred

Christie Skilbred is a Mankato School Board candidate. (Source: Christie Skilbred)

Hometown: Mankato

Previous/current occupation before running for elected office: Literacy Program and Corporate Giving Manager; High School Teacher

Previous roles as an elected official and years of service (if applicable): N/A

What made you decide to run for a school board position?

I believe in public schools and that everyone deserves the right to a high-quality, accessible education. I am running to make sure that our district strives for excellence with a future-focused vision while staying grounded in the here and now. I believe in breaking down diversity barriers, keeping our class sizes small, and making safety, inside and out of school, top priorities. I also believe in fully supporting and giving our teachers a voice. I am excited to use my experiences as an educator and parent to benefit our students, teachers, families, and community. Our community is growing and changing, and it is important to me that all students and teachers have every opportunity to thrive in the Mankato Area Public School system.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

As a previous classroom educator, I believe in high-quality, accessible education no matter the delivery method, equity and safety for all, teacher support and voices, and being an objective and approachable representative of our district.

If elected, what role do you see yourself playing when it comes to trying to close the achievement gap?

I believe that the delivery of high-quality, accessible education must be a priority for our district. Delivery will continue to change and evolve especially given the times we are facing with the pandemic. In order to close the achievement gap, our teachers must be given the resources to ensure all kids have access to individualized education no matter the model of learning.

What plans do you have in providing a more equal educational experience for all students?

Greater Mankato is growing in racial and socioeconomic diversity. These are challenges/opportunities that face every school in our district. Delivery of high-quality education will continue to change as our student and family units evolve. As a board member, I will oversee the Superintendent and administration as well as provide assurance to all families that every decision will be made with the utmost consideration. Continuing education and community relationships with the Diversity Council and other greater Mankato community groups to encourage, engage and learn about other cultures will enhance relationships and help students and teachers understand and celebrate our differences.

What role do you see yourself playing on the school board to improving the quality of education at your school district and providing additional educational opportunities for students?

Understanding what is truly happening within school walls would be crucial to me as a board member. Being approachable and trusted by both teachers and students opens doors. As a former teacher, I understand the importance of having a voice and that communication is key to success.

Teachers are on the frontline and can provide invaluable input that should be used in decision making around improving educational quality and opportunities.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). How can your school district provide the same quality of education to students who opt for fully distance learning or hybrid learning? How can the effects be mitigated/avoided?

During these unprecedented times, the district has made the health and safety of our students' top priority. The path in 2021 is unknown as to how the pandemic will affect our schools and students, however focusing on student learning and safety will remain the priority. Continuing to support and train our teachers and support staff is critical. They have been adaptable and creative during the many changes the district has and continues to go through with COVID. Our community is also a great asset to our district. The community has engaged in fundraising and assisting in classrooms. They have provided resources and learning tools to assist with the classroom and distance learning. No matter what delivery model is in place, student achievement is most important.

Many parents and community members would like their school boards to be fully transparent in their dealings with the community. What will you do to make sure the school board is more transparent going forward?

I believe it is important to make yourself available to those you represent. Talking to parents, teachers, and students will help me understand the challenges our schools face and identify reasonable solutions. I plan to provide community updates through social media, continued community interaction and being present at school events. It is the job of our school board members to listen and understand all perspectives of those I represent. It is also the job of the school board to ensure that the community has full access to all decision processes.

Students across the country have petitioned the school board and other community decision-makers to allow them to participate in sports. Should high school students be allowed to compete in sports during the COVID-19 pandemic? What factors do you think should be considered in this decision?

The district has made the health and safety of our students' top priority. Sports are included in these decisions. The district should continue to follow the advice of the state officials, CDC, and sports authorities when making decisions.

How will you increase internet access to students in the rural areas of your school district?

Our community is also a great asset to our district. The community has engaged in fundraising and assisting in classrooms. They have provided resources and learning tools to assist with the classroom and distance learning. I believe continuing to partner with community businesses and organizations allows us to assist with issues like internet access.

How can you better prepare students for college in your district?

Partnering with the university and colleges in our region allows the district to offer college preparation courses as well as the opportunity to earn credits. Continuing to grow these partnerships will only broaden and strengthen our students' learning environments.

What can the school district do to prepare students for the workforce if they decide to not go to or delay going to college?

Continuing to provide job fairs and mock interviews will help students understand and prepare for their options after high school. Internships and real-world experiences with local businesses while still in school will broaden the perspectives of our future workforce and create relationships for future success. Greater Mankato is a thriving economy where all district students can have a great future career.

Meet the Candidate: Erin Roberts

Erin Roberts is a Mankato School Board candidate. (Source: Erin Roberts)

Hometown: Mankato

Previous/current occupation before running for elected office: Customer Service Trainer and Quality Assurance

Previous roles as an elected official and years of service (if applicable): N/A

What made you decide to run for a school board position?

I am a lifelong member of the Mankato community and am committed to the success of our students and schools. I graduated from Mankato East High School and attended MSU Mankato where I earned a Master’s in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s in Corrections. I raise my 3 children in Mankato, all of whom attend ISD 77 schools. I decided to run for School Board because I have a deep understanding of this community and am motivated to continue to improve the district with a focus on inclusion, accountability, and excellence.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

As a School Board member, I would listen to families, students, and teachers to make decisions that ensure that all students, especially our most vulnerable students, have the opportunity to thrive.

What role do you see yourself playing when it comes to trying to close the achievement gap?

We know that Minnesota has some of the largest opportunity gaps between students of color and white students in the country and these gaps are compounded with the effects of COVID-19. Being proactive by ensuring teacher resources, technology support, multi-lingual support, etc. is key in order to meet all students' needs, especially as the district becomes more diverse. Accountability is also important, so that if a student’s needs are not met, we are aware and there is a process to change that.

What plans do you have in providing a more equal educational experience for all students?

I want to foster a culture of inclusion and support for all children by making sure we invest in culturally-relevant teaching materials and training for teachers and staff. Additionally, it is important to gather feedback from families and students and be responsive to it, even if that means facing some hard or uncomfortable truths about what students are experiencing. As a woman of color, I also have my own set of experiences, starting as a child in Mankato where I never saw someone at the leadership level look like me. We must start seeing the inclusion at the top if we expect it in the buildings.

What role do you see yourself playing on the school board to improving the quality of education at your school district and providing additional educational opportunities for students?

I believe Mankato Area Public Schools is uniquely situated to be leaders in the state because of our size - we are big enough to have resources and options for students, but small enough where personal relationships and local decision making is possible. I also believe it is important to hold the entire community accountable for the success of the students' education in our community. Board members, building staff, community stakeholders, family and friends, are all responsible for the success of the education system. As a school board member, I would strive to make sure all of those groups work together for the success of our students.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). How can your school district provide the same quality of education to students who opt for fully distance learning or hybrid learning? How can the effects be mitigated/avoided?

I believe we need to invest in technology and tools to ensure that teachers can provide a high quality education via distance learning. This may include partnering with area businesses, investing in training for teachers, or providing more resources for families to support their student(s) from home.

Many parents and community members would like their school boards to be fully transparent in their dealings with the community. What will you do to make sure the school board is more transparent going forward?

I believe that improving transparency starts with open communication. Too many times decisions are made without the community knowing what those decisions are. Or if they do know the final decision, they may not know the process in which the decision was made. As a board, it is important to share the reasons ‘why’ behind the decision-making process to improve transparency and build trust. I would also encourage families to attend board meetings as much as they can. By attending the meetings, parents and community members will know firsthand what is happening at the board level.

Students across the country have petitioned the school board and other community decision-makers to allow them to participate in sports. Should high school students be allowed to compete in sports during the COVID-19 pandemic? What factors do you think should be considered in this decision?

We know that sports are an important part of many students' growth and development and we also know that COVID-19 is a real threat. To make these decisions, I would aim to balance both of those facts. I believe it is important to listen to health experts and ensure a plan to respond to local case numbers. My first priority would be ensuring student and community health and safety while also exploring options of how to move forward with sports in a safe way (limited spectators, limited season or travel, etc.)

How will you increase internet access to students in the rural areas of your school district?

I would explore partnerships with area businesses that could perhaps work with the district to improve Internet access. Additionally, we could explore other options like free wifi areas throughout the community and creating safe Internet access points at local businesses, libraries, etc. It is the responsibility of ALL of us to ensure the students have what they need. It is imperative that as a community we work together, giving what we can, in order for our students to receive everything they need to succeed.

How can you better prepare students for college in your district?

Preparing students for college needs to start with the individual. Each student will have differing needs. As a district, we need to ensure students have access to college applications, entrance testing, recruits, etc. College readiness needs to start at the elementary level introducing what college is and what it means to attend college. As the students move through secondary schools, creating a more in-depth experience to prepare them is essential to their success as they begin their application process.

What can the school district do to prepare students for the workforce if they decide to not go to and/or delay going to college?

I believe it is important to look at the individual student when thinking about preparing them for life after they graduate. Once we know what the individual needs are, then we can talk about preparing them for whatever that path may be. Building relationships with businesses, trade schools, etc. in the community will allow for a diverse portfolio of experiences for the students to choose from.

Meet the Candidate: Elizabeth (Liz) Ratcliff

Elizabeth (Liz) Ratcliff is a Mankato School Board candidate. (Source: Elizabeth Ratcliff)

Hometown: Mankato

Previous/current occupation before running for elected office: Claims Specialist at Social Security Administration

Previous roles as an elected official and years of service (if applicable): N/A

What made you decide to run for a school board position?

Healthy school districts create healthy communities. Communities that thrive are communities that equitably educate and provide services for all the children and families. I have never seen a thriving community without a thriving school district. Diversity and empathy are cornerstones of education in a thriving community. These ideals would inform my decisions for the district. The education and inclusion of our youth is an investment that benefits every single person in the community. I really do believe that we all do better when we all do better.

I have been a Mankato community member for 22 years. I love this community, and I want to contribute to its ever-evolving growth. Mankato is very dear to me, and my children have been fortunate to have an education in the school district. However, we face a crisis with COVID, social justice, climate change, etc. These crises provide an opportunity, and I think with the right school board, we can come out of these challenges stronger and more inclusive and equitable.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

I want to contribute to the success of my community and to the pursuit of social justice.

What role do you see yourself playing when it comes to trying to close the achievement gap?

I would play the role of an advocate of equity. I would prioritize resources to close the opportunity gap. While I recognize that there is an “achievement” gap in our district, I do take issue with the wording. Achievement implies shortcomings in the student when actually it is our system that is to blame.

I would call it an opportunity gap. I acknowledge that some factors that contribute to the opportunity gap fall outside of the jurisdiction of our school district. It has been studied and proven that housing insecurity, food insecurity, low income, childcare, transportation, environment, discipline, criminal justice involvement, and health all exacerbate the gap. If our basic needs are lacking, we will not learn as efficiently.

I would like our district to develop a strong cradle to career paths for our students. I would encourage parent involvement when possible and partnerships within our business community. We need to create an environment that promotes the idea that high levels of academic ability are a universal civil right.

I also believe that when possible, we need to hire more teachers of color and continue to encourage our students of color to pursue a career in teaching. The Grow Your Own Teacher program not only provides high-quality careers but role models that will inspire kids.

What plans do you have in providing a more equal educational experience for all students?

Learning about and appreciating our rich cultures and including them in our curriculum. Diversity is the story of thriving communities. Thriving communities are communities that promote inclusion and equity.

What role do you see yourself playing on the school board to improving the quality of education at your school district and providing additional educational opportunities for students?

The board would need to balance the goals and strategies of the plan with the indicators of progress. The board should be open to listening to students' and teachers' experiences with the program. In addition, the board should provide oversight to ensure that the budget requirements are being met according to state guidelines

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). How can your school district provide the same quality of education to students who opt for fully distance learning or hybrid learning? How can the effects be mitigated/avoided?

Safety and equity should be significant factors in determining the equitable quality of education as well as mitigation of any unintentional consequences in our district due to the pandemic. As we are in uncharted territory, we will need to remain flexible and open to adaptation based on the data that we are given. Being open to parent/teacher/student feedback is crucial in assessing the impacts our district is having on our community members.

Many parents and community members would like their school boards to be fully transparent in their dealings with the community. What will you do to make sure the school board is more transparent going forward?

I believe a school board is obliged to be transparent and accountable. We are elected by our community, and we work for all community members. In addition, the school board is supposed to be a good steward of the district’s budget and priorities. I would make myself available to faculty and community members that have concerns or topics that they would like to discuss. I do think we will have some challenges coming, and we will need to prioritize our spending based on our district goals, our mandates, and our community values. Open school board meetings and being available to listen to the concerns of constituents is essential.

Students across the country have petitioned the school board and other community decision-makers to allow them to participate in sports. Should high school students be allowed to compete in sports during the COVID-19 pandemic? What factors do you think should be considered in this decision?

I think it is crucial at this point in the pandemic to put significant weight behind what science and medical professionals recommend. The guidelines set by health departments and epidemiologists should be a primary guide for what our district does in terms of sports and other activities. We must look at the big picture and long term goals as well as the short term goals and costs

How will you increase internet access to students in the rural areas of your school district?

My understanding is that we are increasing broadband access in the district through a grant with T-Mobile called Project 10 Million which will provide eligible households 100 GB of data per year and a free mobile hot spots for 5 years. I would continue to pursue similar type programs and expand on this program.

How can you better prepare students for post-secondary opportunities in your district?

I think creating more partnerships with businesses and industries within the community will help students prepare for college. In addition to local internships and opportunities to learn, I also would encourage mentoring and apprenticeships. I am also very excited about the Grow Your Own Teachers program that provides students an opportunity to earn college credits in high school giving them a head start in college (and some cost savings).

What can the school district do to prepare students for the workforce if they decide to not go to and/or delay going to college?

See the answer to the previous question. In addition, I think that keeping our local economy healthy will foster an environment in which students can find employment in trades and other fields as well. It would provide opportunities for all members of the community regardless of their level of education. Students grow into happy adults when they feel fulfilled in their careers. A cooperative business community will benefit from mentoring aspiring members of tomorrow’s workforce/change makers/community builders.

Meet the Candidate: Chris Shearman

Chris Shearman is a Mankato School Board candidate. (Source: Chris Shearman)

Hometown: North Mankato

Previous/current occupation before running for elected office: Project Manager

Previous roles as an elected official and years of service (if applicable): N/A

What made you decide to run for a school board position?

I’m running for several reasons. I feel it is everyone’s civic duty to give back to their community in some way. I’ve chosen to volunteer my time sitting on community boards, coaching youth sports, and running for office. I have one child in the district right now, with two more starting school within the next couple of years. I want to be part of a great school board that paves the way for quality education for not only my kids, but for every child in the district.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

I am a proud father of three, who wants the chance to fight for the equal educational opportunity of ALL students in ISD77.

What role do you see yourself playing when it comes to trying to close the achievement gap?

I think the school board has the responsibility to help even the playing field when it comes to our children’s education. As a board, we can update grading methods where necessary, foster and facilitate a relationship between parents/teachers/board, and introduce more culturally appropriate topics to the curriculum.

What plans do you have in providing a more equal educational experience for all students?

Healthier lunch choices are a big part of improving students' experiences. They have more energy to be focused and engaged during class as well as creating an overall healthy eating habit. Another plan would be to offer a broader cultural curriculum to all the students. It shouldn’t be something that just gets one month but should be intertwined throughout the overall curriculum.

What role do you see yourself playing on the school board to improving the quality of education at your school district and providing additional educational opportunities for students?

As a board, we improve the quality of education by hiring highly qualified teachers and administrators. By prioritizing school infrastructure and technology during budget planning, we create better opportunities for our students to learn new things in new ways. All of these decisions should be made while considering distance learning.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). How can your school district provide the same quality of education to students who opt for fully distance learning or hybrid learning? How can the effects be mitigated/avoided?

We need to do assessments of the home to ensure students have internet first and foremost and also ensure it is high speed. We also need to mandate periodic meetings with parents to gauge kids' engagement, understanding, and progress. If tutors are needed, the district should provide them at no cost to the family but pay the tutor hazard pay. Also, mandate weekly meetings with students to further gauge the success of distance learning.

Many parents and community members would like their school boards to be fully transparent in their dealings with the community. What will you do to make sure the school board is more transparent going forward?

Mirroring my project management experience, it is beneficial to create and send out an agenda. People who have an interest in that agenda can choose to either attend the meeting or communicate any questions/concerns they may have. Conversely, minutes should be sent out after every meeting to communicate discussions, decisions, and outstanding issues. And to compliment this process, board member emails and phone numbers should be published so parents can easily ask questions and receive timely answers.

Students across the country have petitioned the school board and other community decision-makers to allow them to participate in sports. Should high school students be allowed to compete in sports during the COVID-19 pandemic? What factors do you think should be considered in this decision?

We should be making data-driven decisions to determine whether we allow kids to play. This means communicating this data to parents so they can make informed decisions as well. Some sports may be more risky than others, so it’s not a one size fits all scenario. Furthermore, fans should be limited in capacity when attending sporting events for their own health as well as the players.

How will you increase internet access to students in the rural areas of your school district?

First, we should work with local internet providers to see if there is anything they can do. If that isn’t an option, then we’ll work with cell phone companies to see what kind of service they have. If the student or parents have cell phones, they could use them as a hotspot for internet access. If cost is an issue, we should either work with cell providers on some sort of education discount or provide families with a stipend to cover the extra cost.

How can you better prepare students for college in your district?

As a district, we can better market the PSEO program, so that students leave high school with a head start on college credits, as well as an idea of how hard college courses are. It also saves families money. Also, ensure guidance counselors are recommending courses that fit their potential major through a broader curriculum. Lastly, offer ACT prep classes and do college readiness assessments.

What can the school district do to prepare students for the workforce if they decide not to go to or delay going to college?

The school district should work with local employers to see what jobs are largely available that have on the job training or work with them to build a curriculum students can use to prepare for these trades.

Meet the Candidate: Jeremiah A. Myer

Jeremiah Myer is a Mankato School Board candidate. (Source: Jeremiah Myer)

Hometown: North Mankato

Previous/current occupation before running for elected office: Retired from retail. Currently a school crossing guard

Previous roles as an elected official and years of service (if applicable): During the late 80s and early 90s I served as an alderman for the City of Republic, Missouri.

What made you decide to run for a school board position?

I’m very afraid of what will happen to our public schools if myself and others who love our public schools don’t run for the school board. I see partisan politics out of Washington, and even St. Paul at times, seemingly doing everything they can to destroy our public education system and turn it over to people who only want to privatize and profit. I hear and read about groups of people who want to control what is taught to our students, not based on science or any scholarly truth, but rather on narrow outdated personal views of the world. When I watch our leaders debate whether or not teachers should carry guns in their classrooms, I’m appalled. Two of my sons married teachers. Neither of them should be required to carry a gun to teach elementary school. I run because I love our public schools, but it is also very personal.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

Public schools - they’re what happens when we value children over profit.

What role do you see yourself playing when it comes to trying to close the achievement gap?

The biggest role any board member has is to partner with parents and teachers to close that gap. No parent wants their child to fall behind and every teacher wants their students to be successful. We all want the best for our children. But far too often we speak in terms of “they” and “us” and that is unacceptable.

What plans do you have in providing a more equal educational experience for all students?

By recognizing that the root cause of the current UN-equal experience for students is systemic racism. And that discrimination strikes at the very heart of being human. It is harming someone’s rights simply because of who they are or what they believe. I will call out policies that give advantage to one class of people over another every time I see it.

What role do you see yourself playing on the school board to improving the quality of education at your school district and providing additional educational opportunities for students?

I advocate for robust vocational programs in our middle and high schools, expanding well beyond what has been provided in the past. We must recognize that some 40% of our students will not go to college and of those that do, a great many will drop out. Elective vocational training gives our children options beyond low paying service industry jobs. We need to remove any stigma attached to vocational classes. It is not a fallback path, but a great choice for many.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). How can your school district provide the same quality of education to students who opt for fully distance learning or hybrid learning? How can the effects be mitigated/avoided?

The short answer is we can’t. We don’t know what the long-term effects will be. For one thing, the best part of a “public” education is the “public” part and we cannot fully get that in distance learning. Having said that, I do believe that there are some tools we can use that will help such as ongoing small group gatherings which will bring together diverse students for an intensive subject study and using “guest” teachers, moving the very best teacher of a particular subject to energize the curriculum. Gather input from the teachers themselves to find best practices that work. Set aside individual egos and do the best for the students no matter what.

Many parents and community members would like their school boards to be fully transparent in their dealings with the community. What will you do to make sure the school board is more transparent going forward?

I absolutely support the parents and community members on this. There is nothing a school board needs to do behind closed doors in my opinion.

Students across the country have petitioned the school board and other community decision-makers to allow them to participate in sports. Should high school students be allowed to compete in sports during the COVID-19 pandemic? What factors do you think should be considered in this decision?

Only one factor; student and teacher safety. Science is real, COVID-19 is real, and ignoring that fact is irresponsible. I will always put student and teacher safety first, even if it is not a popular decision.

How will you increase internet access to students in the rural areas of your school district?

Partner with internet providers and computer companies and if needed, set aside district funds to make sure every student has what they need to be successful.

How can you better prepare students for college in your district?

First, change the idea that ALL students go on to college. Many will choose a different path, and that’s ok. Something that all students need before leaving high school is a good knowledge of finance and how credit works. Learning how to effectively manage money and not be trapped by credit card companies can make a huge difference in high schoolers' lives. Secondly, a return to teaching civics. One of the primary reasons our nation’s founders envisioned a vast public education system was to prepare young people to be active participants in our system of self-government. The responsibilities of each citizen were assumed to go far beyond casting a vote; protecting the common good would require developing strong civic virtues.

What can the school district do to prepare students for the workforce if they decide to not go to and/or delay going to college?

Vocational training is one important way. Now more than ever before, we need people who can work with their hands. Being a craftsperson is good, rewarding and noble work and it pays well too! As we train people to work in a trade, we must not neglect their humanities schooling. It’s not either-or. All students need both. People who work with their hands need the arts and sciences as much as the college-bound do.

Meet the Candidate: Michael Haskins

Michael Haskins is a Mankato School Board candidate. (Source: Michael Haskins)

Residence: Mankato

Current occupation before running for elected office: Mathematics Instructor at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Previous roles as an elected official and years of service (if applicable): N/A

What made you decide to run for a school board position?

Being an educator devoted to developing a diverse learning and working environment that will help improve education while helping students succeed. I also have sixteen years of experience of working in education and with having two elementary children that attend school in the district my passion is to create a learning environment where not only our students succeed but our educators do as well.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

I am a passionate educator that strives to create an environment where all students feel comfortable and respected in and along with my educational background and a degree in Educational Leadership I will be able to create a working environment that will bring out the best in the school board and the district.

What role do you see yourself playing when it comes to trying to close the achievement gap?

Students, no matter what race and/or economic status, should always have the resources they need to succeed in school. Schools need to be diligent in tracking the progress of their students. They need to make sure that the students have time for self-reflection so they can re-access their own learning as well as continue to develop relationships with the parents and introduce topics that are culturally relevant. In addition, to be able to personalize learning for students that struggle with normal learning models.

What plans do you have in providing a more equal educational experience for all students?

I have consistently, for the past sixteen years interacted with a diverse population of students in my classrooms, ranging from first-generation students, non-traditional students, multicultural students,

international students, and students with learning and physical disabilities. The classroom teaching experience I gained has taught me that everyone, regardless of how different they are, all have the right to learn and be treated equally inside and out of the classroom. Multicultural education is an important component of valuing diversity. It respects diversity while teaching all students to become effective and participating members of society. It emphasizes the importance of people sharing their stories and learning from these stories. Research shows that we learn more from people who are different from us than we do from people who are similar. It acknowledges that different students have different learning styles and I feel my experience of teaching at both the university and community college levels has given me a great perspective and better understanding on our ever-growing diverse population of students.

What role do you see yourself playing on the school board to improving the quality of education at your school district and providing additional educational opportunities for students?

I see myself playing a huge part in improving the quality of education at our schools. Being an educator myself, I believe that every student should have the opportunity to learn. We need to make sure that our schools are equipped with the most advanced technology that will allow our students to compete educationally with other schools. Along with that our teachers need to be equally prepared. Teachers need professional development opportunities and technology to better themselves and their pedagogy.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). How can your school district provide the same quality of education to students who opt for fully distance learning or hybrid learning? How can the effects be mitigated/avoided?

The biggest issue for students that are not attending school in person is going to be the contact with their classmates and teachers. With distance learning, it is important that teachers bring as much of this environment into the virtual world. We need to offer pencil-to-paper homework as much as possible, which would require paper homework being sent each week. Using a tablet that allows the student to write out their work would also be beneficial. All students learn by doing and if teachers can bring that into the online learning environment our students will not fall behind. Another option would be to allow the distance learning student to be present remotely in class while lecture and discussion is going on. This allows the student to be present in the classroom and participate in the classroom discussion and receive assistance from the teacher while remaining safe at home.

Many parents and community members would like their school boards to be fully transparent in their dealings with the community. What will you do to make sure the school board is more transparent going forward?

The school board is the voice for the community, and it is the school board’s job to listen to the community and address any concerns that they have. By maintaining open lines of communication and asking questions with members of our community I believe we will accomplish this. When I teach at the college level, I always remind my students to ask questions. We learn through asking questions. The more questions we ask, the more options we have to find a solution. The school board is the voice for the community, and it is our job to listen to the community and then formulate a solution to solve problems that face our school district. By maintaining open lines of communication and asking questions with members of our community and utilizing social distancing tools of Zoom, Facebook and emails I believe we will accomplish this.

8. Students across the country have petitioned the school board and other community decision-makers to allow them to participate in sports. Should high school students be allowed to compete in sports during the COVID-19 pandemic? What factors do you think should be considered in this decision?

I think high school students should be allowed to participate in sports during the pandemic and long as the proper measures are taken. I played sports in high school and would have been devastated if my senior year of sports were canceled. I understand that competitive sports help create leadership, self-respect, and build confidence. These life skills are important for any high schooler whether they decide to continue their education or enter the workforce after high school. Regardless of that, there needs to be measurements put in place that will keep our athletes and spectators safe. We can do this by limiting the number of fans at an event or shorten the season. This all would hinge on the type of sport and the state of the pandemic at the time.

How will you increase internet access to students in the rural areas of your school district?

There are an abundant amount of resources for students and families to be able to access the internet in rural areas. Many cellular, cable and internet companies offer free or reduced access to internet services. Informing and educating families of these opportunities and directing them to the correct provider that works best for their area and situation is the first step.

How can you better prepare students for college in your district?

The district can make sure that our seniors have every opportunity and option available to them. We can make sure that our students have access to in-school college counselors that help with the application process and answer any financial aid questions. Schools need to offer and encourage advanced academics and vocational classes that meet college standards. Not every student that attends college is going to a four-year college. Schools also need to hold their students to higher expectations which will help prepare students for their college courses and what is expected by college faculty. Finally, making sure that our middle schools are held to the same standards as our high schools. This creates a smooth transition for middle school students when they advance to the next level of education.

What can the school district do to prepare students for the workforce if they decide to not go to or delay going to college?

The district can prepare students that are ready for the workforce by preparing them to have adequate problem solving, critical and creative thinking and effective decision-making skills. Along with those skills they should have communication and interpersonal relationship skills that will allow them to effectively communicate with the public. These skills can come from a variety of classes in school. A student that can take an engine apart and put it back in working condition does not need to take Calculus to prepare them for eventually owning their own mechanic shop. They would be better served taking a Concepts of Mathematics course, which covers a wider variety of real-world mathematics problems. A class like this allows the students to fulfill their mathematics goal and give them the opportunity to gain the problem solving and critical thinking skills one would gain from a mathematics class that relates to their future.

Meet the Candidate: Christopher G. Kind

Christopher G. Kind is a Mankato School Board candidate. (Source: Christopher G. Kind)

Hometown: Mankato

What made you decide to run for a school board position?

I’m running for school board because advocating for the highest quality of education I enjoyed is important and should be preserved for the next generation as well. As someone who attended local public and private schools, employed in higher-education, and father of a 12-year old attending Mankato Area Public Schools, I personally understand just how important ensuring a quality, student-centered education is to the future of our youth and citizens of District 77.

We have a duty to offer the youngest generation the opportunity to develop the knowledge and skills necessary for life-long success and accomplishment in their own lives, so they can in-turn become productive members of their communities. As a community, we cannot afford to squander these opportunities to improve society by assisting our youth to realize their God-given talents and potential. More than ever, for the sake of their student’s future success, parents need to be aware and involved in their child’s education and have a voice in how it works best for their student.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

I was given a terrific education by my parents and teachers who enabled me to excel in my own life. So, I feel it’s important to share those blessings with students and families in my own community.

If elected, what role do you see yourself playing when it comes to trying to close the achievement gap?

While advocating for greater achievement for students at every level, I would work together with the Board to improve the delivery of opportunities for improvement where needed most.

What plans do you have in providing a more equal educational experience for all students?

Every student brings their own talents, background, and experiences to school. All students should be given the opportunities to advance and succeed without preconceived prejudices.

What role do you see yourself playing on the school board to improving the quality of education at your school district and providing additional educational opportunities for students?

I would thoughtfully consider whatever we as a Board can do to provide increased support and opportunities for success in measurable ways.

Experts say it is too early to tell what effect – if any – remote learning will have on students of all ages (PreK-College). How can your school district provide the same quality of education to students who opt for fully distance learning or hybrid learning? How can the effects be mitigated/avoided?

After 6+ months of distance and hybrid learning between spring and fall of this year, experts are finding that students and parents who have no alternative than to comply with distance learning policy, are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with its results. A plan needs to be in place for a safe and effective return to in-person learning and the complete educational experience and support that comes with it. The students and parents who are more comfortable and can function well within a distance learning model should be given the opportunity to continue their child’s education in that manner if they so choose.

Many parents and community members would like their school boards to be fully transparent in their dealings with the community. What will you do to make sure the school board is more transparent going forward?

Simply being available and responsive to the community through respectful channels and in public should be part of the deal for leadership. Public officials should be accessible to their constituents and provide avenues to receive feedback from the public. Basic courtesy of responding to inquiries and considering input is a given for effective public leadership. If there are suggestions from current and past board members, as well as the public, on ways to make the work of the school board more transparent than it is currently, I would thoughtfully consider them.

Students across the country have petitioned the school board and other community decision-makers to allow them to participate in sports. Should high school students be allowed to compete in sports during the COVID-19 pandemic? What factors do you think should be considered in this decision?

Participation in sports and any other extracurricular activities should be left to local administration, teachers/coaches, and the parents. Those that execute the opportunities and wish to participate are the ultimate arbiters of any risks that require consideration.

How will you increase internet access to students in the rural areas of your school district?

The School Board, as a unit, is gathering information and data regarding needs of the district and what is required to address those needs. Exploring a partnership with internet providers in a mutually beneficial way to reach solutions to problems of reliable access and connectivity due to distance learning would be ideal.

How can you better prepare students for college in your district?

I would require that the district provide the basic foundations of knowledge required to build on in the higher education setting. Too many institutions in higher education are having to provide remedial classes to incoming freshmen who lack the basic building blocks of general knowledge. Preparing students for the challenges of life, in and away from higher education, will only serve to lay the groundwork for their success.

What can the school district do to prepare students for the workforce if they decide to not go to or delay going to college?

The school district has the ability and duty to emphasize and cultivate work-ethic and responsibility within our community through our students by emphasizing success through goal-oriented achievement. The private sector is a willing and valuable partner. Guiding and informing public education as to what knowledge and skills the market economy requires from the next generation of working professionals is in the best interest of local employers.

More Information:

More information about the candidates is available on their social media pages, which you can navigate to by clicking the links in the table below.

KEYC News Now will be tracking election results as they come in on Election Day, both on-air and online.