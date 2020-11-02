2020 Voter Guide: North Mankato Mayor

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen is seeking a sixth consecutive term as mayor of North Mankato, but faces opposition from Kim Spears.

Meet the Candidate: Mayor Mark Dehen

Mark Dehen has served as the Mayor of North Mankato, Minn., since 2011, and is running for re-election in the 2020 general election. (Source: Mark Dehen)

Hometown: North Mankato

Previous role(s) as an elected official: Mayor of North Mankato for 10 years

Previous and/or current occupation(s) before running for elected office: Doctor of Chiropractic

When did you first get interested in politics?

I have been involved in politics for my entire 33-year professional career, lobbying on chiropractic issues and working on candidate campaigns, etc. I also observed my father who successfully served as Mayor of Eagle Lake for two years, Mayor of North Mankato for 14 years and as a Nicollet County Commissioner for four years.

What made you decide to run in this election?

I chose to run for reelection because I recognized that there will be challenges ahead for the City as a result of the pandemic, as well as some unfinished projects, e.g. indoor recreation at Caswell Park and the completion of Highway 14 as four lanes to New Ulm, that I would like to see to completion and that can benefit from my 10 years of leadership experience.

In one sentence, what should voters know about you and what you stand for?

I am a fiscal conservative “Dedicated to North Mankato and Committed to Progress”.

What plans do you have for combatting crime in your community?

North Mankato has been cited as one of the top 20 safest cities in the state for the last three to five years. We have an experienced, dedicated police force that is a model of true community policing that our Council and I fully support, and our citizens appreciate.

What plans do you have for combatting alcohol and/or substance abuse in your community?

These are health issues that are being exacerbated by the isolation associated with the pandemic and its social distancing requirements. Our police are trained to recognize and safely manage this population with the assistance of local support resources. However, this speaks to the need for community assistance/involvement to help identify issues to prevent their exacerbation to larger problems.

What plans do you have to improve the quality of life in your community?

Our Council has worked hard to balance the infrastructure needs of the community with investments in quality of life amenities. First, in 2020 we invested $4 million in street and pavement improvements, from finishing Commerce Drive to replacing Monroe Avenue. We also continued to invest in our parks as the “jewels” of the City.

For 2020, this included the new overlook in Bluff Park and the zip line and placement of the Sitting Bull statue in Benson Park. We also added another two to three miles of trails to our system in 2020.

Additionally, we launched the new “North Kato” magazine, adding color features of interest to our citizens. We are all hopeful that 2021 will allow us to restore our community celebrations, e.g. North Mankato Fun Days, Blues on Belgrade, Bier on Belgrade, Bells on Belgrade and the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey tournament that all fell for the first time ever to the pandemic in 2020.

If elected, what immediate plans do you have to bolster your community’s economy and/or resources?

Our Council is planning on reducing North Mankato’s property tax rate by 0.7% for 2021, continuing a trend that has seen that rate reduced by 5% over the last six years, the only local jurisdiction to do so. We will also be looking to continue our ongoing economic development efforts and our infrastructure replacement/rehabilitation plan in 2021. All of this will be the City’s contribution to local economic stimulus.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable in your community?

The City continues to investigate and support a variety of housing and tax relief options for our citizens' various housing needs. We also continue to support our Northside Revivals grant program to help maintain our 50+ year older homes as part of our affordable housing stock.

What are some ways that you can help attract more business opportunities in your community?

The City has a variety of economic development tools it deploys through its Port Authority. We also are members of Greater Mankato Growth (GMG) and the Regional Economic Development Alliance (REDA) that assist in marketing and promoting North Mankato and the greater Mankato area as a regional marketplace. Our Caswell Sports complex is recognized as a local, state, regional, national and international draw for softball and soccer sports tourism, just as our regional trail system is becoming recognized for bicycle tourism. These latter, along with our breadth of quality educational facilities and our other regional quality of life investments, continue to help define our region as a great place to live, work and raise a family.

What plans do you have to combat homelessness and poverty in your community?

North Mankato continues to support and partner with our local resources like the United Way, Partnership for Affordable Housing, Greater Diversity Council, Mankato Foundation, etc. to address these areas of need. We also continue to work to add additional employment opportunities within our existing and new businesses.

What role can you play in providing more early childcare facilities/resources/providers in your community?

The State of Minnesota has been developing programs and financing to address this area that the City is supportive of. Our Taylor Library and its bookmobile also continue to do outreach to our local childcare facilities.

What plans do you have to create equity (career, pay, racial, etc.) in your community?

North Mankato continues to strive to provide a welcoming, high-quality environment where all our citizens can successfully live, work, and raise their families. We support our local business community in their workforce attraction efforts. We also support our nonprofit community in their outreach efforts.

What plans do you have in regard to making investments in your community’s infrastructure, including broadband improvements?

The City Council is currently working on our 2021 budget that includes our Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) into which we are planning to invest $1.675 million in infrastructure repair and replacement of Harrison Ave, Cliff Drive and in the Belgrade Avenue business district. We will also begin upgrading the Caswell Park facilities after securing $2 million in state bonding support for that regional amenity.

Recently, Jaguar Communications has also applied to add their internet amenities to the menu of options available to our citizens beginning in 2021.

