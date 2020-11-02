VOTING UPDATE: DOJ monitors, delayed election results

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division announced a plan that will monitor voting locations during the general election.
The Justice Department will send personnel to 44 jurisdictions in 18 states to monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says the monitoring violates Minnesota law, which prohibits voter intimidation and poll watchers who are not designated prior to Election Day.
“Under state law, and absent of any other independent federal authority that I’m not yet aware of, I don’t understand how federal observers from the department of justice will be afforded automatic access to a polling place in Minneapolis or any place else,” added Simon.
A few weeks ago, the Minneapolis Police Union invited retired police officers to oversee polls in what they called potential problem areas in the city.
As of this morning, 2,055,519 voters had requested absentee ballots, while 338,944 of those remained outstanding. Simon reported that 1,716,575 absentee ballots accepted so far, representing 58% of total voter turnout in 2016.
When asked about the 8th Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision regarding ballots that are received after 8 p.m. on election night, Simon indicated that the Court’s decision explicitly states that late ballots will be separated from those that came in before 8 p.m., but whether or not the late ballots will be counted is still undecided.
“I don’t know what this court will do. This court has already gone farther than maybe any other court in the country to do what it did. It went to great lengths and pains to reach the result that it did."
The undecided protocol for votes received after 8 p.m. could delay our federal and state election results for an unknown amount of time.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.