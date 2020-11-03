George Floyd’s brother rallies voters on Election Day

NEW YORK (AP) — George Floyd’s younger brother Terence Floyd encouraged people to vote on Tuesday by singing “Don’t forget to vote” along with a band outside a polling site in Brooklyn.
Floyd said voting was an act of “peaceful protest.”
He voted via absentee ballot on October 25, five months to the day that his older brother, George Floyd, died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
After famously urging calm as anger spilled onto the streets of American cities over his brother’s death, Terrence followed through on his promise to spend Election Day following up on a lesser noticed part of his emotional plea to protesters: please vote.
Like George Floyd, the names Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, all killed by police or vigilantes, re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement and put race and justice at the center of this year’s general election.
