Illinois man faces charges following alleged sexual assualt in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Illinois man faces criminal sexual conduct charges following an alleged sexual assault in Blue Earth County.
According to the criminal complaint, a victim reported being sexually assaulted after the two were drinking at a social gathering on October 25. When questioned by police, 18-year-old Brandon Kelly said he believed the sex was consensual.
Kelly is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
