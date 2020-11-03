Illinois man faces charges following alleged sexual assualt in Blue Earth County

By Kelsey Barchenger | November 3, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 11:16 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Illinois man faces criminal sexual conduct charges following an alleged sexual assault in Blue Earth County.

According to the criminal complaint, a victim reported being sexually assaulted after the two were drinking at a social gathering on October 25. When questioned by police, 18-year-old Brandon Kelly said he believed the sex was consensual.

Kelly is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

