Mayo Clinic Health System reacts to highest COVID-19 case count yet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With recent record-setting days of COVID-19 case counts, the Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) is reminding the public of the best practices to keep ourselves and our families safe. “It’s really extra important for everybody to continue to remain diligent about everything we’ve been telling you: handwashing, social distancing, masking and avoiding those medium to large gatherings," said Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a Family Medical physician at MCHS.
There is no indication that cases will decrease in the near future.
Johnson says we have seen a gradual increase, with occasional plateaus before the case count rises again. With some holding out hope for a quick fix in a vaccine, the development of one could take much longer than desired.
Johnson says it won’t be a fix-all solution to quickly end the pandemic.
“We want everything to be safe that we’re giving people. We also want to make sure it’s effective because we could go run and inject people with all kinds of things and if it’s not effective then it’s not worth it. We also don’t want to give people a false sense of security.”
Speaking of security, guidelines like masking and social distancing have become controversial topics. In recent months, campaigning politicians have pushed different messages about the virus, making COVID-19 precautions a political issue. “We would encourage everybody, regardless of your political affiliation and regardless of your thoughts on that, to do the good public health things that we know,” Dr. Johnson added.
And with the holiday season ahead of us, MCHS says the risk of contracting the virus is expected to rapidly escalate the daily case counts. MCHS recommends staying home for the holidays to protect family and friends, who may be more susceptible to complications from the virus.
