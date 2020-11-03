Minnesota once again breaks record for daily COVID-19 infections

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota once again breaks a record for daily COVID-19 infections.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,483 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 157,096.
New cases in the double digits in our region include Blue Earth County with 33, Nicollet County with 19, and Brown County with 17.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,499. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,741.
There are 134,227 people who are no longer isolated.
10,647 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,760 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,916,431.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 866 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 133,362.
There have been 21 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,756.
95,454 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
988,512 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
