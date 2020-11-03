Minnesota voters show up in record numbers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesotans voted early in record-shattering numbers this election season. But for many, casting their ballot in person on Election Day was important.
Over 100 million Americans voted early for the 2020 general election, which includes 1.8 million Minnesotans who had their ballots in by Monday night.
The state and nation are currently on pace to break records for overall voter turnout by the end of Tuesday, and plenty of voters decided to make their voice heard on Election Day.
Nearly 50% of eligible voters cast their ballots early, which means half of Minnesotans who could vote still had the chance to head to the polls Tuesday, like three Minnesota State University, Mankato track and field team members, who showed up together to vote in their first presidential election.
“This is my first time voting since I turned 18. It was on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, it was everywhere. It was almost like you need to vote. We’re pretty pumped for tonight,” said Cornelius Bright.
They came as a group and encourage others to do the same.
“Letting people know that it’s important to go out and get your vote counted. So we all came as a group today, so we could make sure that we all got it done,” Carson Dittel added.
“Bring your friends, bringing your family, bringing everyone to vote. It’s more powerful. Everyone gets a vote then,” Abel Christiansen stated.
Voters in the KEYC viewing area say getting in and out of the polls Tuesday was quick and mostly hassle-free, like Delores Lutterall, who turns 96 this week, and says she’s voted in every presidential election since she became eligible.
“Everyone that’s got that chance, they should take advantage of it. Even if who they vote for doesn’t win.”
There’s another drive to vote for Kathleen Erickson, who’s a first-time voter and will soon be a first-time mother.
“I’m so excited. I’m hoping this will shape the future for my child,” Erickson said.
She says she’s voting for her baby and all those who can’t cast their own ballot.
“I’m voting because of our rights, and the people who I love’s rights, and my future, and my niece’s future, and my nephew’s future. All these children’s future who can’t vote right now. I’m their voice until they can have a voice.”
