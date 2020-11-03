Open Door Health Center holds virtual fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In this time of a public health crisis, the impact of Open Door Health Center is even more apparent. And just as this is a time the community is leaning on Open Door, in return, Open Door is relying on Community support.
Open Door takes its biggest fundraiser of the year online, hosting its gala virtually this year, and there will be plenty of surprises. However, what we do know is they are honoring the founder of Get Mankato PPE, Priscilla Roos, and auctioning off painted doors, all in an effort to keep their doors open.
“2020 has been a really tough year for our community. We have lots of individuals who have lost businesses, savings, they have lost their jobs their spouses lost their jobs. So many people this year have lost insurance and of course, that is what Open Door is for. Open Door is here to make sure everyone has access to quality medical, dental, and mental health care regardless of their income or their insurance,” says Mandy Houk from Open Door Health Center.
The Open Door virtual gala will run through November 14, so you can participate whenever it works best for you. To find out how to get tickets and for more information
