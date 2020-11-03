Positivity rate for COVID-19 climbs to 9% in Minnesota

By Associated Press | November 3, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 7:01 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The positivity rate for coronavirus tests increased to 9% Tuesday in Minnesota, after previously hovering around 5%, an unwelcome sign that the disease is spreading rapidly in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,483 new positive cases and 15 additional deaths compared to Monday. A total of 157,096 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Minnesota and 2,499 people have died.

Health officials are concerned about the rising number of cases that involve hospital admittance.

Minnesota hospitals on Tuesday reported a record 852 people with COVID-19, including 197 people who needed intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications.

