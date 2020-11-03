Prime weather to wrap up golfing season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a season that’s been in and out of the rough, golfers are hoping to get their final rounds this week before the 2020 season likely comes to an end.
Like many courses, Terrace View and Minneopa Golf Course got an early start to the spring season, then had to shut down due to the pandemic, they finally opened again just before the summer season, and everything was on par, that is until Mother Nature stepped in with some October snowfall.
“It was more abrupt than we’ve been used to because of snow in October but we didn’t plan on closing for the season and we just planned on getting back out in November and here we are,” says Brittany Linder from Terrace View Golf Course.
Linder says both courses will stay open as long as the weather allows.
