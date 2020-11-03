Teen escapes rollover crash with minor injuries; vehicle totaled

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Redwood County say a Redwood Falls teen suffered minor injuries when his vehicle rolled Tuesday.
Travet Krause, 16, reportedly was involved in a one-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of 360th Street and Kenwood Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Krause was wearing his seat belt during the incident and was taken to Carris Health — Redwood Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The 2005 Ford Escape was totaled.
Authorities say an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Redwood Falls Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Centra Care Ambulance.
