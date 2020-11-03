2020 Voter Guide: House District 20A

EP: We must address three things. First, we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, it is real, and it is most definitely not a hoax. Second, wearing a mask saves lives and should not be a political statement. It should also be equally advocated for by all people in leadership no matter their party affiliation. And third, there is a false choice in the idea that we must choose between public health and the economy. No one in our current era has ever gone through a global pandemic such as this with the intricacies of our travel patterns and global economies. So, I do believe that we must be the first to extend grace to the leaders who have been making these large-scale decisions. However, we have scientists, and while they may not know everything about this particular virus, they are the experts in the field and must not be constantly undermined and devalued in their efforts to keep us safe. We must take as many safeguards as we can at the state and federal level to protect not just the big box stores, but our smaller chains and small businesses that are the lifeline in many small towns throughout Minnesota. If we want our schools and small businesses to remain open, then we must do what is in our power to do so. That means we take personal responsibility by following the CDC guidelines of washing our hands, staying six feet apart or more and by wearing a mask in public spaces or those that we cannot social distance. If we take these precautions and take personal responsibilities, then there is not as much need for the state and federal government to step in.