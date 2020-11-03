2020 Voter Guide: House District 20A

A new face will occupy the District 20A seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives, as incumbent Rep. Bob Vogel announced in February that he would not seek reelection.
Vogel has been in office since 2014.
Hometown: Le Sueur
Previous/current occupation before running for elected office: Stay at home mom of four, community volunteer and nonprofit board member
Previous roles as an elected official and years of service (if applicable): Finishing up my fourth year on the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board, serving as Vice Chair during the last two years.
EP: While this question is partially answered in the question below, my interest in politics came about primarily with my service on the Le Sueur-Henderson school board. In 2018 after a year on the board, I decided that I needed to be a stronger advocate for public education by calling and emailing our legislators about the lack of equity in funding for greater Minnesota schools. I also became involved in advocating at the state capitol by joining MSBA to advocate for issues such as unfunded mandates, the Special Education Cross Subsidy and the Ag2School Credit. I further decided to serve our school district by also representing for nearly three years, the needs of our community in the Minnesota School Board’s (MSBA) Delegate Assembly, a grassroots representative body from all school districts across the entire state. The primary work is designed toward giving the MSBA lobbying arm direction as they go to the legislature to work for the students, families, and communities of this great state. The resolutions revolve around taxes and finances, student curricular needs, student needs around mental wellness, and maintaining a viable and responsible district. While doing so, I discovered that while I am passionate about public education, I am also passionate about healthcare, supporting our family farms and protecting our environment.
EP: When my family moved to Le Sueur from the Twin Cities, I saw firsthand the educational funding inequities as a parent and then as a school board member. It pained me to see that there was nothing about my family that had changed except for our zip code and yet the funding gap was quite vast for everything from programming to available funds to help with preschool tuition. As I learned more about my role as a board member and how I could advocate at the Capitol for the needs of our students and staff I not only realized how interconnected our issues were in greater Minnesota but also that I was not willing to sit on the sidelines. I wanted to be a part of the solution.
EP: I’m running to bring civility and empathy back to the Capitol; to work for real bipartisan solutions for our children, our communities and our future.
EP: We must address three things. First, we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, it is real, and it is most definitely not a hoax. Second, wearing a mask saves lives and should not be a political statement. It should also be equally advocated for by all people in leadership no matter their party affiliation. And third, there is a false choice in the idea that we must choose between public health and the economy. No one in our current era has ever gone through a global pandemic such as this with the intricacies of our travel patterns and global economies. So, I do believe that we must be the first to extend grace to the leaders who have been making these large-scale decisions. However, we have scientists, and while they may not know everything about this particular virus, they are the experts in the field and must not be constantly undermined and devalued in their efforts to keep us safe. We must take as many safeguards as we can at the state and federal level to protect not just the big box stores, but our smaller chains and small businesses that are the lifeline in many small towns throughout Minnesota. If we want our schools and small businesses to remain open, then we must do what is in our power to do so. That means we take personal responsibility by following the CDC guidelines of washing our hands, staying six feet apart or more and by wearing a mask in public spaces or those that we cannot social distance. If we take these precautions and take personal responsibilities, then there is not as much need for the state and federal government to step in.
EP: If elected, I will be a fierce advocate for the issues that matter most to my constituents; affordable healthcare and equitable education funding to name a few. I am a passionate listener, I will listen to understand, not just to reply no matter whether you vote for me or not. I will seek to find bipartisan solutions and common ground to help better the lives of all Minnesotans.
EP: First of all, I believe that it starts with the quality of character of the individuals that we elect to represent us in office. I am here to represent the needs of our District. I am here to represent the families and the communities, not by a party line but to do what is right by the people in our district and the state of Minnesota. Secondly, while we cannot control the actions of others, we can control our own actions. This includes working to find common ground, listening to truly understand rather than listening to respond. And leading with empathy and civility to ensure that we have civil discourse and understand the needs of the people we represent.
EP: As a mom of four children, three of whom are currently in distance/remote learning as we speak and as a sitting school board member, I have had a first hand account of what remote learning has been like both in the initial stages of the spring and now in the 2020-21 school year. While still improving, as every business or corporation is under a global pandemic setting we can observe a couple of things. Districts across the state and universities across the country have varied greatly in their delivery so there is not a true apples to apples comparison. That being said, it has been even more apparent that an individualized approach to education is something that we need to address, as every student is unique and has different needs. While some children have been thriving there are others who are falling between the cracks and the achievement gap is ever increasing due to a variety of factors; from lack of high speed internet to adult supervision within the home due to parents work schedules. We have also seen our student’s mental health suffer. And while we must recognize that mental health needs have been increasing since before the pandemic, they are becoming an even larger issue that we absolutely cannot ignore. We must provide our school districts with greater access to school counselors and mental health professionals now to minimize the effects of the pandemic on our children’s mental health. I have also noticed that the more engaged the students are within a class dramatically improves the remote learning environment.
EP: One of the most common frustrations for any parent about to welcome a child into their family is the lack of access to childcare all across greater Minnesota. There are waiting lists miles long or no available care at all. This has easily become one of the most heard concerns as families struggled to figure out how to provide childcare for their families during this ongoing pandemic. One area that we should be working on is expanding wrap around care. We can do this by incorporating the model of care to also include Birth-Preschool age children in our schools. But we need the funding to make it happen. I also believe in investing in our early childhood programs so that all families can have access to quality preschools within our districts.
EP: Affordable & Accessible Health care: We must ensure that all Minnesotans can access quality, affordable health care at all times - regardless of their employment, economic, health, or zipcode. Currently, there is limited access to specialty and mental health care in rural Minnesota, and across the entire state life-saving prescription drugs like insulin and epinephrine are in short supply or their prices have skyrocketed out of reach for increasing numbers of patients. Increased transparency and accountability of the true costs of health care options is a good start, but more needs to be done to decrease overall costs while simultaneously improving universal access, quality, and outcomes.
Providing Quality Education: As a member of the Le Sueur-Henderson Board of Education, I know how two decades of inadequate and inequitable funding have affected rural school districts. Lack of a dedicated funding source means that schools are subject to the whims of each new legislature and must compete against powerful special interests for even inflationary funding increases. All students deserve to receive an education that meets their individual needs. However, for decades, the Federal and State governments have not met their obligations to fund their portion of special education costs. This leaves School Districts with a growing special education cross-subsidy that consumes already tight school budgets and forces local property taxpayers to make up the difference. This is just one of many unfunded mandates impacting school budgets. The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified how lack of high-speed internet access makes distant learning more difficult and complicated for rural schools and families, widening the state’s significant achievement gap. We must also bring a renewed state investment in quality early childhood education. And despite successfully advocating for the passage of the Ag2School Tax Credits for school district facilities bonds, more needs to be done to ensure that rural taxpayer dollars achieve the same dollar-for-dollar buying power as that of more property-rich urban districts.
Protecting Our Environment: Clean water and a healthy environment are critical to our Minnesota economy. But those waters and environment are being threatened on several fronts. Citizens, organizations and public officials need to be proactive and work together to ensure future generations may enjoy these same benefits. We need to collaborate with the agricultural and business communities, along with the farmers and cities, to make sure that sustainable products and practices in agriculture, energy, construction and lifestyle habits are managed in an effective system. Maintaining healthy ecosystems preserves these environmental and economic benefits. Clean air and water, sustainable land management and a healthy soil allow for healthy food supplies and protection against floods and wind damage. But current practices continue to pollute Minnesota waters and disrupt wildlife. Over 5,000 water bodies, including the Minnesota River and some regional lakes, have been labeled “impaired” under the federal Clean Water Act. Climate change is real. And we need to use science and reason to work together and address our growing ecological conflicts and concerns.
Fixing Infrastructure: Minnesota’s system of roads and bridges needs consistent long-term funding streams. Smaller communities also face serious stormwater and wastewater upgrade needs and costs as antiquated systems operate beyond their intended lifecycles. Mandated distance learning has laid bare the disparities in high-speed internet access and exacerbated the too frequent service interruptions from local providers that have been chronic problem in some rural areas. Although Le Sueur County has teamed with the Blandin Foundation to upgrade local broadband services, consistent high-speed internet access remains an essential unmet need for too many of our homes, schools, and businesses across Greater Minnesota. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 crisis will stress the state budget. However, state legislative bonding for local infrastructure projects during a time of record low interest rates is a win-win option because it can stimulate the economy, put people back to work, and benefit communities across the state.
Agriculture Economy: This year could be a tough make-or-break season for many Minnesota farmers. Despite recent property tax reductions for school district facilities bonds, farmers still face a heavy burden of rising costs and reduced revenues. Federal farm policy has provided relief in disparate ways, too often for the benefit of large agriculture corporations over independent family farms. Despite such federal spending, the Chinese agricultural tariffs continue to block access to major United States farm markets. While exploring new and innovative ways to encourage sustainable agricultural practices, we must also assist Minnesota farmers as they search for new markets, and encourage businesses and the public to embrace locally sourced farm products. In addition, the escalation of farmer mental health crises and suicides demands an increase in outreach and affordable mental health access options for our farmers.
EP: It has been an absolute honor to serve as your Vice Chair of the Le Sueur-Henderson school board. This opportunity to advocate for the children, families and staff of our school district has shown me that while I am passionate about public education, I am also passionate about healthcare, supporting our family farms and protecting our environment. In the end, everything that I have been doing whether in my home for our daughters, volunteering in many different roles in church, serving on an HOA or as a school board member, it has all been done to serve others, seeing an unmet need and striving my best to fill it. There is a quote that I came across at the beginning of the year by Fred Rogers that has not only shaped my perspective on life; it has also given me the inspiration for the theme of our campaign. “We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It’s easy to say, ‘It’s not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem.’ Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes.” So when you hear our campaign slogan, Our Children-Our Communities-Our Future know that when you vote for me as your next Representative for 20A, that I will be a voice for your children as well as my own. That I will represent all of our communities within our district as my own and that when I envision the future, I know that the best is yet to come. It would be an honor to earn your vote and support on November 3!
BP: I have always been interested in public service, and am very involved in several civic organizations.
BP: As my 33 year military career nears its end I began to look for ways to continue my public service. I decided to run because I believe my experience, leadership, and public service background make me an excellent candidate for HD20A.
BP: I will be a strong, ethical, understanding voice for the district, and will work tirelessly for its residents.
BP: I believe we must focus our efforts on our most vulnerable while working to get our economy opened up.
BP: Leadership, Experience, and Public Service.
I am a 33 year veteran of the Minnesota Army National Guard, I have risen to the rank of Colonel and currently have the honor of commanding a brigade of more than 1800 troops. As President of First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Le Sueur, I have direct experience working with local farms, businesses and individuals to ensure their financial goals and dreams are achieved. Prior to banking I taught Farm Business Management at South Central College. I believe my 20 years of experience in finance, will be very beneficial to the MN House. I am a member and Past Commander of the Le Sueur American Legion Post #55, a member of the Le Sueur VFW, a member of the Le Sueur Lions Club, chair of the St Anne’s Finance Council and a member of the Le Sueur Economic Development Authority.
BP: I will listen to all ideas and work across the aisle to ensure the best solution for the residents of the district is achieved.
BP: As you mentioned it is too early to tell what if any effect remote learning will have on our students. At this time we need to continually assess the potential effects, both positive and negative, to ensure we recognize them as early as possible, in order to mitigate potential issues.
BP: The first step is understanding the need. I would work with those in the communities of the district who work in Childcare, to ensure the needs in this area are being met.
BP: I did not decide to run because I have a single issue I want to fix. I will work to ensure that our state government lives within its means as we all must. As I talk to members of the district, public safety, quality healthcare, and good roads are the issues that voters care about.
BP: I believe my experience, leadership, and public service background make me an excellent candidate for HD20A.
