What’s for lunch? Students learn about voting in mock election

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (KEYC) — Adults aren’t the only ones casting their vote.
Students at Trinity Lutheran School in north Morristown held a mock election for a big future event... what’s for lunch?
For months, students learned the entire election process.
“So that when they become age 18 and can legally vote, they aren’t going into it surprised or confused,” said Trinity Lutheran School Head Teacher Juanita Krueger.
Students learned everything from a caucus, registration to campaigning. Ramping up to vote for what they get to eat on Inauguration Day.
“We started with every student choosing a food item. They did a speech and did a mini-campaign on why everyone should vote for their food,” explained Krueger.
Eventually narrowing it down to three top candidates: pizza, chicken alfredo and hamburgers.
“They needed to earn money to run their campaign. So they would bring their campaign ads they got in their junk mail and I would turn it into political add bucks. With that they could buy paper to put posters up at school,” said Krueger.
“They also learn about things that adults sometimes still need to learn about like voter registration and the electoral college,” said Pastor Juan Palm.
On Election Day, students ran the polls.
“We were supposed to swear in-then, then check on the list and then determine (if people are) registered or not," said student Gideon Anderson.
Eventually casting their own vote.
“You had to say your name to whoever was the judge, and then they would give you a ballot depending on whether you’re a student, parent, or teacher,” said student Natalie Elness.
In the end, hamburgers took the victory.
“The election was close and for most of the time, I did not know who would win, till the end. Most of the time I was skeptical,” said student Ephraem Palm.
In addition, ballots contained the actual U.S. Presidential candidates and state officials, so students were able to mock-vote for those and get real life experience.
