Young voters determined to increase voter turnout among age group

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Census data from 2016 shows that young voters are least likely to vote in the general election. On this Election Day however, the push for young adults to cast their ballot is stronger than ever. Students at Minnesota State University, Mankato spoke on the impact that voting will have in their lives.
Andrew Weinzierl, an MSU student, said he was making it to the polls because “the choices that you make today and the choices that you’ve made are going to affect the United States for decades to come." “The decision of who we figure out is going to be president in January is going to affect the United States for decades to come, and you’re gonna be living right through that,” he added.
Thinking ahead is a common theme among the students who believe the outcome of the election will greatly influence their futures.
