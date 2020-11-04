Hagedorn claims victory in reelection campaign

“I’m sure there is a lot of Democrats that happen to be farmers small business people work in our hospitals, so we look at everyone’s interest when it comes to that. On top of that, if anybody has any problems or needs anything from our office perhaps social security issue, veterans issue just contact our office. We don’t ask how anyone voted, we don’t care. We just want to help people who have problems with the federal government; that’s part of our job,” said Hagedorn.