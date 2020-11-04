Hagedorn claims victory in reelection campaign

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In Minnesota’s First Congressional District race, Rep. Jim Hagedorn is declaring victory, although the AP has yet to call the race.
Hagedorn is currently leading DFL challenger Dan Feehan by a margin of about three percentage points with all precincts reporting.
Feehan also lost a tight race to Hagedorn in 2018, as the margin between the candidates was less than 1,300 votes. But this year’s rematch shows a different story.
Leading by a wide margin, Congressman Hagedorn claims victory.
“The priorities for the next two years are just like the last two years. Focus on the economic interests of the district which are agriculture, small business and then rural medical especially our rural hospitals. Make sure our police are protected and supported and do whatever we can for infrastructure,” said Hagedorn.
But when combining votes cast for Feehan and grassroots third party candidate Dan Rood, nearly 180,000 Minnesotans voted against Hagedorn.
KEYC asked Hagedorn how he plans to represent the district as a whole.
“I’m sure there is a lot of Democrats that happen to be farmers small business people work in our hospitals, so we look at everyone’s interest when it comes to that. On top of that, if anybody has any problems or needs anything from our office perhaps social security issue, veterans issue just contact our office. We don’t ask how anyone voted, we don’t care. We just want to help people who have problems with the federal government; that’s part of our job,” said Hagedorn.
While we received no on-camera comment yet from Feehan’s campaign, he did release the following statement:
“We knew this race would be highly competitive. We are humbled by the support we received and will wait until every ballot has been counted to comment any further,” said Feehan.
Although all precincts in Minnesota have reported their results to the Secretary of State’s Office, the agency reminds website visitors that these results will not be finalized until approximately Tuesday, Nov. 10.
