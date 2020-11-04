Hometown Business Connection: Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “While we have so many great offerings here in Mankato already. I just thought it would be fun if I could put my own stamp on it as well," said Alexa Swindell, owner and operator of Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar.
Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar, located at 520 South Front Street in downtown Mankato, is one of the recently new restaurants that was added to the downtown hospitality hub.
They opened their doors in July and have been booming ever since.
The restaurant is themed as a farm-to-table environment and is stamped as the place to go for local, seasonal and unique concoctions.
“With the blackberry bacon grilled cheese. There’s also jalapeños on there so it is like a taste bud explosion with spicy, sweet, savory and salty from the bacon. People are enjoying trying it for the first time," Swindell said.
Swindell puts her heart and soul into making Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar a fun and energetic place to eat and work.
“It means everything to me. It’s my new baby. I am here seven days a week. I live, breathe, sleep, eat, cry here, but also as physically tired as sometimes it can be, there is so much energy inside because this is something I love and these are people that I love," Swindell said.
This has been Swindell’s dream for as long as she can remember. The bar and kitchen is named after her great-grandmother who was a single female restaurant owner in the 30s, 40s and 50s in the Detroit, Michigan, area.
She wanted to have a place that reminded her of her family’s history and female empowerment.
“She had three restaurants during that time and that was an era where women didn’t traditionally work outside of the home. She didn’t want to accept those social norms, so I think hospitality is maybe in the blood. I just wanted to pay homage to her and the restaurant."
This bar and kitchen isn’t like anything you will find in a big food chain, and that’s what Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar counts on.
“Fresh food made from scratch using local ingredients - that’s our motto," Swindell said.
Visit Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar’s website if you are interested in seeing what is available on the menu.
Their business hours are as described:
