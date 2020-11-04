Incumbents win in Mankato, North Mankato council races

MANKATO/NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election 2020 was a night of wins among the incumbents on the ballot for city council in Mankato, North Mankato.
There are two candidates running for the ward two seat on the Mankato City Council.
Incumbent Dennis Dieken won re-election for a second term after first being elected in 2016.
Dieken faced a challenge from Daniel Well, a certified language interpreter.
Mike Laven handily won re-election to the at-large seat. Laven ran unopposed.
In Mankato’s 4th ward, incumbent Jenn Melby-Kelley also ran unopposed and won re-election.
Across the river in North Mankato, it was also a night for the incumbents.
There are four people running for two seats on the North Mankato City Council.
Billy Steiner ran and won a 7th consecutive term and has served on the council for 24 years.
Jim Whitlock is a businessman and has served on the council since 2016 also winning re-election.
They beat Nancy Goodwin and Matt Peterson.
