Mankato Public Safety implementing ‘Lights On’ program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Normally, if motorcyclists have a taillight, headlight, brake light or turn signal out they would have receive a citation, but in light of troubling times during the pandemic there will be vouchers given out instead to get their bulbs replaced for free.
It’s expected to save drivers $250 and is funded through a grant.
“It helps them by making their vehicles safer and it helps us by building a relationship between the community and the public safety department. Given them an opportunity where again it is difficult times right now, financially for many people and this is a way for them to get that fixed at no cost to them," Mankato Public Safety associate director, Dan Schisel said.
Drivers with inoperable lights may also request a voucher at the Public Safety Center. These vouchers can be brought to any participating auto repair center.
The auto shops where the vouchers are redeemed are Mankato Motors Volkswagen, Mankato Motors Nissan, Mankato Motors Chevrolet and Mankato Police Department.
