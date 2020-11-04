Minnesota continues streak of record-breaking new COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota once again breaking a daily COVID-19 record on Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,844 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 160,923.
In our region, Blue Earth County has 53 new cases, Nicollet County has 19 and Le Sueur County has 18 new cases.
There have been 31 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 2,530. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,760.
There are 136,457 people who are no longer isolated.
10,849 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,805 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,949,591.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,516 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 136,278.
There have been 22 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,783.
96,681 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
995,300 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
