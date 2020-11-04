Minnesota legislature likely to remain divided after election

KEYC will report results at keyc.com/politics as they come in. State officials caution that final results could take time.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — All eyes have been on election results with close attention to what this means for the balance of power at the Minnesota State Legislature, as all 201 state legislative seats were on the ballot this year.
The balance of power appears to have remained the same as before the election, with Republicans likely to hang onto their slim majority in the Senate and Democrats poised to keep a majority in the House.
Several races in both chambers remain to be called, and at least three House races are close enough to trigger automatic recounts if the trailing candidate requests them.
Locally, North Mankato DFL Sen. Nick Frentz has won reelection. DFL Rep. Jeff Brand was defeated by Republican challenger Susan Akland, while GOP Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake won his race.
GOP Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal also won reelection.
