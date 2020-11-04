More college students dealing with eating disorder

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s registered dietitian is raising concern about an increase of eating disorders on campus.
Dietitian Holly Ellison says she’s currently seeing more students for eating disorders than she is for food allergies. Ellison says she’s getting new referrals almost every day. Students are typically referred to her by a provider or the counseling center on campus. The three groups then work as a team to address the needs of a student who has an eating disorder.
“A lot of these students have a history of eating disorders, they’ve had it under control but this year with everything going on it has reinitiated a lot of issues for them which is really scary,” Holly Ellison, RD, LD, MSU Mankato Campus Registered Dietitian.
According to health experts, if they aren’t taken care of, eating disorders can harm the heart, digestive system, bones, and teeth and mouth, and lead to other diseases.
