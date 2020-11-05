Adversity led her to aviation — now, Mankato pilot brings opportunity to others

“Aviation isn’t just about pilots," she said. "Aviation — it’s about mechanics, and it’s about the passion of flight and knowledge. I want the kids who are coming up to understand that the sky is not even the limit. If you want to be a mechanic on these airplanes, go get it. If you want to be a pilot, go get it. I want Blue Lakes Aviation’s message to be “Go Get It.” Go make your title, if it doesn’t exist, you go create it in your mind, then create it in your life.”