Adversity led her to aviation — now, Mankato pilot brings opportunity to others

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At age 33, life changed for Aura Austin.
“About four and a half years ago, I got in a horse riding accident," Austin said. “I broke my back in eight different spots. I had no idea that I could nearly lose my life at that point. So once I was healing and couldn’t do anything for three months, I started thinking, what do I really want? If life could be short, what could I want?”
That question led to a dream she’d had for years.
“I’ve always wanted to be a pilot,” she said.
A Mankato mother of two, she dedicated time to finding a new view in life. Austin began her career as a ferry pilot, transporting airplanes to buyers in five different countries.
It was another monumental moment in her life three months ago that changed her trajectory once again, and brought her closer to home.
“After the loss of my father, I really wanted to bring fun into it,” Austin said. “Something that I had been longing to do, but hadn’t done yet. And that’s tail-wheel flying.”
On Thursday, Austin landed at Mankato Regional Airport from South Carolina in a 1976 Decathlon, which she now owns.
“Not only is she a tail-dragger, but she can do aerobatics,” Austin explained. “She can do rolls, loops, you name it, she can do it.”
Now, Austin is using the Decathlon, which she calls “Blue” to teach others how to fly the unique aircraft through her company, Blue Lakes Aviation. It’s something nobody else in our area is doing.
And more importantly, Austin wanted to focus on people.
“A person can’t become a pilot without an instructor,” Austin said. “And I’m very much a person who wants to give back. I needed to do that by becoming a flight instructor.”
Flying is something few commit their lives to. But with Blue Lakes Aviation, Austin is set on changing lives.
“Aviation isn’t just about pilots," she said. "Aviation — it’s about mechanics, and it’s about the passion of flight and knowledge. I want the kids who are coming up to understand that the sky is not even the limit. If you want to be a mechanic on these airplanes, go get it. If you want to be a pilot, go get it. I want Blue Lakes Aviation’s message to be “Go Get It.” Go make your title, if it doesn’t exist, you go create it in your mind, then create it in your life.”
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.