DNR: plan ahead for deer hunting firearms opening weekend

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to plan ahead, that includes buying a license, knowing the regulations, and where your deer will be processed. Minnesota’s firearms deer season begins half an hour before sunrise on Saturday. It’s one of several seasons for deer hunters. Archery deer season opened Sept. 19 and lasts through Dec. 31. Muzzleloader deer season is from Nov. 28, through Dec. 13. Tune in tonight at 6 for more on what you need to know as the firearms season kicks off.