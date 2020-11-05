Sec. of State shows 100% of vote in, Hagedorn appears to win re-election; Feehan campaign says absentee ballots still need to be counted

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Secretary of State website shows 100% of the precincts have reported, appearing to give Representative Jim Hagedorn a 2nd term in the US House of Representatives to serve southern Minnesota. But Democratic challenger Dan Feehan’s campaign says there are still more than 26,000 remaining to be counted.
The final tally from the Minnesota Secretary of State website shows Rep. Hagedorn with 178,049 votes with Democratic challenger Dan Feehan receiving 167,131 and Grass Roots Party candidate Bill Rood bringing in 21,263 votes.
An outstanding absentee ballot report from the Secretary of State’s office from Wednesday does show there are 26,367 absentee ballots that remain uncounted in the first congressional district. It remains unclear if those voters with outstanding absentee ballots ended up voting in person due to the recent appeals court ruling that changed the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned by 8 PM on Election Day.
KEYC News Now spoke with the Congressman on Wednesday as he claimed victory in the race.
Feehan lost a much tighter race to Hagedorn back in 2018, as the margin between the candidates was less than 1,300 votes. The margin between the two in their second race was much wider, with Rep. Hagedorn coming out on top by more than 10,000 votes.
Of note in the first congressional district in 2020 are the 21,263 votes third party candidate Bill Rood received. Rood is a member of the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Party. In the 2018 race for the seat, there was no third-party candidate which led to the much tighter race between Hagedorn and Feehan.
On Wednesday, KEYC asked Hagedorn how he plans to represent the district as a whole.
“I’m sure there is a lot of Democrats that happen to be farmers small business people work in our hospitals, so we look at everyone’s interest when it comes to that. On top of that, if anybody has any problems or needs anything from our office perhaps social security issue, veterans issue just contact our office. We don’t ask how anyone voted, we don’t care. We just want to help people who have problems with the federal government; that’s part of our job,” said Hagedorn.
The Feehan campaign says they stand-by their statement given to KEYC News Now on Wednesday. “We knew this race would be highly competitive. We are humbled by the support we received and will wait until every ballot has been counted to comment any further.”
