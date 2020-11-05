Hagedorn wins reelection campaign against Feehan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Incumbent Republican Jim Hagedorn fended off competition from DFL candidate Dan Feehan for the second time.
The tight race was officially called Thursday, two days after Election Day, with Hagedorn winning by a margin of more than 11,000 votes.
The final tally from the Minnesota Secretary of State website shows Hagedorn with 177,775 votes, Feehan with 164,362 votes and Grass Roots Party candidate Bill Rood bringing in 21,224 votes.
KEYC News Now spoke with the Congressman on Wednesday as he claimed victory in the race.
Feehan lost a much tighter race to Hagedorn back in 2018, as the margin between the candidates was less than 1,300 votes. The margin between the two in their second race was much wider, with Rep. Hagedorn coming out on top by more than 10,000 votes.
Of note in the first congressional district in 2020 are the 21,263 votes third party candidate Bill Rood received. Rood is a member of the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis Party. In the 2018 race for the seat, there was no third-party candidate which led to the much tighter race between Hagedorn and Feehan.
On Wednesday, KEYC asked Hagedorn how he plans to represent the district as a whole.
“I’m sure there is a lot of Democrats that happen to be farmers small business people work in our hospitals, so we look at everyone’s interest when it comes to that. On top of that, if anybody has any problems or needs anything from our office perhaps social security issue, veterans issue just contact our office. We don’t ask how anyone voted, we don’t care. We just want to help people who have problems with the federal government; that’s part of our job,” said Hagedorn.
The Feehan campaign released the following statement Thursday:
“Southern Minnesota raised me and instilled the values of service, sacrifice, and community. While we were unsuccessful in our campaign, these values transcend politics and one election and so does our fight to put people first.
I would like to congratulate Congressman Jim Hagedorn on his reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.
To the countless volunteers and campaign staff who have sacrificed and dedicated their lives to our movement, I can’t thank you enough. You shared our People First message with your friends and family, and elevated the voices of those forgotten by the status quo. Because of your hard work, we were able to build a broad and bipartisan coalition.
It’s deeply humbling knowing that so many placed their trust in our campaign and I’m reminded of advice I received during my time in the Army: ‘the only easy day was yesterday.’ I launched this campaign with a promise: I’ll always fight to put people first and despite this result, that fight continues for all of us.”
