Holiday Sharing Tree adapts to pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Holiday Sharing Tree serves Nicollet and Blue Earth County residents and there are some changes to take note of this year due to the pandemic.
For those receiving a gift, The Salvation Army is not receiving any Holiday Sharing Tree applications this year.
Both Blue Earth and Nicollet County residents will need to work with their local Social Services to receive an application.
Sites will also not be able to receive packages this year, so gifts will take on a different form.
“This season, recipients will receive a gift card. The process is the same, people can come and pick a giving card, look at all of the information, buy a gift card. Put it in the envelop that is the giving card and deposit back on the red boxes at all of the tree sites. So, this year we are very excited to kick off our 35th year of giving to those in need in our community," Holiday Sharing Tree project manager, Liz Thiesse said.
For those looking to give, all gift cards must be returned to a tree site by December 14th at 5 p.m.
The locations of the sharing trees are Fleet Farm Mankato, River Hills Mall Food Court, Hyvee Hilltop, Hyvee Downtown, North Mankato Taylor Library, St. Peter: First National Bank- Minnesota, Nutter Clothing and Hyvee.
