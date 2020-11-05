How Minnesota voted in the 2020 general election

KEYC will report results at keyc.com/politics as they come in. State officials caution that final results could take time.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The polls in the 2020 general election officially closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling Thursday means no additional absentee ballots will be valid at this time.
See how Minnesotans voted in each federal and state races in the charts below.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These results, including the corresponding charts and tables, are only preliminary and may be subject to change.
In the 2016 election, President Donald Trump came the closest to becoming the first Republican to win the state of Minnesota since 1972, losing to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by less than 1.5 percentage points.
Trump approached the 2020 election differently than in 2016, making it clear with his four personal visits to the North Star State, including nearly a dozen additional visits by members of the Trump campaign, that he wanted to be the first Republican to win the state since Richard Nixon’s landslide victory in 1972.
However, the latest results in Minnesota show him trailing Biden, who only made two personal visits to Minnesota this election cycle, by nearly eight percentage points.
The results may change depending on if the Secretary of State’s Office challenges the ruling made by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A message on the agency’s website says that “due to court order, absentee ballots will continue to be accepted after Election Day.”
The Secretary of State’s Office also says that these preliminary results will not be certified until Tuesday, Nov. 10.
After losing to Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) by less than 1,300 votes in 2018, DFL candidate Dan Feehan was determined to seek a victory in 2020 for the title of U.S. Representative in Minnesota’s First Congressional District.
The two candidates hit the campaign trail hard this election season and even participated in the KEYC News Now Congressional Debate.
Sen. Tina Smith and former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis headlined the race to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Smith was initially appointed to the position in Dec. 2017 by former Gov. Mark Dayton after Al Franken had announced his resignation following allegations of sexual misconduct.
She would go on to win a special election in 2018 that allowed her to remain in office for the remainder of Franken’s term, which expires in January.
Lewis was elected to the U.S. House in 2016 and ran for reelection in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District in 2018, but was defeated by DFL candidate Angie Craig, who, like Smith, was victorious in 2020 as well.
Prior to Election Day, both Smith and Lewis joined KEYC to appeal to voters.
There will be a plethora of new faces in the Minnesota House in the next legislative session, as many candidates announced their retirements from public office, including Reps. Bob Gunther (23B), Jack Considine (19B) and Bob Vogel (20A).
There were some, but not many, districts that were flipped this year, but not enough for either the DFL or Republican parties to assume full control of the House.
One of the districts that flipped from DFL to Republican control was District 19A, which was won by Rep. Jeff Brand in 2018.
However, the preliminary results depict Brand lost his reelection campaign to Republican candidate Susan Akland by less than 150 total votes.
Brand has not publicly announced if he will or will not sanction a recount.
Similar to the Minnesota House, there were a few, but not many, districts that were flipped in the Minnesota State Senate following Tuesday’s election, but not enough to give either party full control of the Senate.
The race in southern Minnesota that was flipped involved Senate District 27 flipping from DFL to Republican control.
DFL Sen. Dan Sparks had previously served five terms representing the district, but was defeated by Republican candidate Gene Dornink by approximately 1,000 votes.
The lasting impression of the 2020 general election will be the staggering participation rates across the nation, with projections showing the nation on pace to break the last turnout record of 63.8% set in 1960.
In addition, voting by mail might become the primary method for casting a future ballot for some folks, as over 1.8 million votes were cast early by mail in Minnesota alone.
As to what’s next, the Secretary of State’s Office states that election results will be finalized beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10.
