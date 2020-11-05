MDH: 25 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 3,956 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,956 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 164,865.
Cases continue to be high locally. Lyon County is reporting 31 new infections, Brown County has 27, and Blue Earth County has 21 new cases.
There have been 25 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include a Brown County resident in their 90′s. The statewide death toll is now at 2,555. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,777.
There are 137,824 people who are no longer isolated.
11,016 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 2,839 were hospitalized in ICU.
Currently, 7 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Blue Earth County. One person is also currently in the ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 2,984,331.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 4,562 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 140,960.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 26% on Oct. 21 to over 39% on Nov. 4.
There have been 20 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 1,802.
97,996 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,005,930 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
