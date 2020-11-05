Minnesota requests FEMA aid amid COVID-19 case increase

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz is requesting support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as the state sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The request is specifically targeting staffing in long-term care facilities and hospitals. If approved, the request would support 10 additional staff that would go to facilities experiencing staff shortages. It would also provide a 30-day extension of existing federal support. To address staffing shortages, the Minnesota Department of Health has also taken action establishing a crisis staffing team, expanding the use of the Minnesota National Guard, and providing emergency staffing pay incentives.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.