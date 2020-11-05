Minnesota State University, Mankato to provide free dental care to veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — To honor those who served in America’s military, Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dental Hygiene Program will be offering free dental care to veterans and active, reserve and retired military members Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Thursday, Nov. 12.
Current and former military members will be able to receive cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants and fluoride treatments during their visits.
Appointments are required for anyone who would like to receive treatment. Appointments can be made by calling (507) 389-2147.
Examinations will be conducted at the Public Dental Clinic (Room 128) in the Clinical Sciences Building on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
